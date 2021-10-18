Covid-19 revaccination may be expendable, says creator of alcohol gel | Brazil

Judging by current scientific data, an annual revaccination against covid-19 may not be necessary, admits Swiss public health physician Didier Pittet in an interview with Value . But he points out that there is still no certainty about the issue and all surveillance is important. The World Health Organization (WHO) also says it expects more research to take a position on the issue.

For Pittet, if Brazil has enough vaccines, revaccinate the entire population is a good initiative for next year. Pittet declared in the middle of the year that Brazil’s mismanagement of the covid-19 crisis caused excess deaths in virtually all age groups, amplifying the humanitarian tragedy in the country.

Famous worldwide as the creator and originator of the democratization of the use of alcohol gel against infections in hospitals, which has now become popular with the pandemic, Pittet is chief physician of the infection prevention and control service at the University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine from Geneva and chair of the independent mission created by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to assess the management of the covid-19 crisis and anticipation of pandemic risks.

The main excerpts from the interview are as follows:

Value: Will the covid vaccine have to be given each year, as in the case of the flu vaccine?

Didier Pittet: In the case of the flu, we need the vaccine each year because every year the flu virus is capable of huge mutations, it is different and there are several viruses. That’s why there are three to four viruses in the flu vaccine that are more likely to create the epidemic of the year. As for the coronavirus, we still cannot know whether it will continue to mutate or make new variants. Looks like probably not. Which is not to say that there won’t be one or two very important new variants and that maybe, if one of those variants is very different in immunological protection and the vaccines happen to be less effective, a new dose of vaccine will be needed, even a new dose of one. vaccine a little different. This is part of a somewhat catastrophic scenario. But today we don’t have the impression, based on scientific data, that this virus will behave like this. We have more of the impression that this virus will, at a certain moment, start to wear out a little, to become extinct a little. This is not to say that it will disappear, but rather that it will likely be part of the coronavirus family we have lived with for hundreds of years, with no need for vaccinations each year. It’s a good bet that once the population is sufficiently immunized, the virus will circulate less and it will be less likely to make important new variants. On the other hand, it’s possible that it’s responsible for minor infections, the same minor respiratory infections that we have with four other coronavirus families that we’ve lived with for hundreds of years.

Value: When can we move from pandemic to epidemic?

Pittet: In some countries we only have epidemic outbreaks, and the situation is beginning to be brought under control. This is the case in Norway, where control of the situation is very advanced. There are countries where this control is much easier, for example when you are on the edge of a continent or on an island. On the other hand, there is a whole series of evidence that we are in a pandemic as long as vaccination coverage is insufficient worldwide. For example, in Africa vaccination is on the order of only 4% of the population, and there are less than 20 countries that have vaccinated 10% of the population. We will always be at risk of a pandemic. Because a vaccinated person is protected, but an unvaccinated one remains unprotected, threatens others and threatens himself. The virus, when it hits the unvaccinated person, does even more damage than it did 18 months ago, as it is not the same virus. We see this with the delta variant, which becomes more infectious, infects at a lower dose and for a longer time, people are more contagious and transmission occurs more easily. It’s typical, not surprising, but it’s important. If the delta variant arrives in an unvaccinated population, as in Africa, the damage will be considerable. And the more the virus reproduces, the more it will make variants. We can therefore find ourselves in a few months in an uncontrolled situation in some places and new variants that are less sensitive to the vaccines we have. That’s why we are in a situation of surveillance and control of variants and vaccine effectiveness. People who have had two doses of vaccine and who are very old, today, nine or 12 months later, the reaction will be less good, and so we propose a “booster” among the most vulnerable, then among the elderly and then maybe in a proportion of the population.

Value: But since we’re not sure, wouldn’t it be more convenient to vaccinate the entire population of a country once again?

Pittet: In France it is recommended to give a dose of “booster” from the age of 65 years. Russia has already started the third dose with its Sputnik V vaccine, and some countries wait a little longer to decide. In all countries where patients are very sick, the third dose has already been given.

Value: In Brazil, with 600 thousand dead, Mr. would advise to revaccinate the population?

Pittet: You see, with the first two doses you can quickly get better population coverage in terms of overall immunity. If I have to choose between giving the first two doses and saving the third because I don’t have enough vaccines, that’s how I would decide. But, if I have enough doses of vaccines, yes, I would apply the third one in any case to the entire high-risk population to start with. Prioritizing the oldest, the sickest, is immediately more effective.

Value: When can we get back to a normal life?

Pittet: It depends on what is called normal life. Today we are not at all in a normal life. We shouldn’t shake another person’s hand, because we know we can transmit the virus even if we are vaccinated. I think that in Europe, at least, next summer (July-August) we will get closer to normalization. We can have big concerts, with a lot of people, but with caution. Then, and with more people vaccinated, let’s expect in the fall (October-December) an almost normal life.

Value: At the same time, should we expect new pandemics?