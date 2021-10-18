Covid: At Least Eight States Plan to Immunize All Adults by Year End | Health

REPRODUCTION/AGENCY BRAZIL Covid: at least eight states plan to immunize all adults by the end of the year

The year that began with the application of the long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine to health professionals could end with almost the entire adult population in the country immunized with the two doses. According to a survey carried out by GLOBO, at least eight states predict the completion of vaccination for those over 18 by December. Capitals from two other states also claim that by the end of the year this group should have a complete vaccination schedule.

The deadlines, if reached, signal good news amidst a vaccination campaign marked by slowness, lack of immunization agents and distribution difficulties. The age group over 18 is estimated at 160 million people.

“It’s a little bit “better late than never”. Not least because the longer the delay, the greater the impact of Covid in the country and the longer the time when we can consider the pandemic under control is postponed”, says Flávia Bravo, director of the Society Brazilian Institute of Immunizations.

The state with the most optimistic forecast is São Paulo, which may end the immunization of adults in October. Until last night, according to the government of São Paulo, 82.9% of those over 18 years old had a complete vaccination schedule.

near term

In Pernambuco, this goal is expected for November, according to the Health Department. In addition, the ministries of the states of Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Santa Catarina and Tocantins are working with the forecast of completion of the immunization of adults until December. Among the capitals, Manaus (AM) and São Luís (MA) estimate the end of vaccination for this public still in October, and Belo Horizonte (MG) indicates this deadline for mid-November.

“It’s something to celebrate, because we see other countries, such as the United States or the United Kingdom, which got stuck at 60% to 70% and have not come out of it. Our problem was the time it took to arrive (the vaccine)”, says the epidemiologist Carla Domingues, former coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI).

She recalls that, in the H1N1 pandemic, the country vaccinated in three months, in 2010, 100 million Brazilians. The same mark has been reached now, in ten months, in the case of the two doses of Covid. The delay, largely attributed to planning and logistical problems on the part of the federal government, contributed to the virus’s circulation for longer, to the emergence of new variants and to a greater impact on the population, which has already lost 600,000 lives.

“The deadline until the end of the year is feasible considering the organizational capacity of the immunization service and the current supply of the vaccine. After many delays, the campaign got back on track. It’s an obligation, it’s basic, it’s not an act of heroism “, evaluates infectologist Jamal Suleiman, from Instituto Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo.

A reach of 80% of the vaccinated population, he says, would mean an important achievement in the fight against the coronavirus, especially for the already visible drop in hospitalizations and deaths. Currently, the country has 48.92% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule and 71.02% with a dose.

“The vaccine changes the profile of the disease’s severity. But the population’s infection rate cannot be said yet, as it also depends on other variables, including the use of masks and non-crowding”, says Suleiman.

Barrier of defaulters

It also depends on the “at faults”. If the hindrance in the beginning of the vaccination was the lack of the immunizing agent, now, with the availability of vaccines, the concern for the completion of the immunization is those with only one or no doses. In São Paulo alone, about 4 million people are late with their second dose. Most are teenagers who had the interval between the first and second doses reduced in the state and who have not yet returned to health clinics. Another contingent refers to the delay of updating by municipalities in the system that accounts for vaccine applications throughout the country. But there are also people with difficulties in accessing health posts, and hesitant calls, either due to misinformation or lack of interest, in addition to a group that refuses to be vaccinated.

In Bahia, the late ones reach 740 thousand people. In Rio Grande do Sul, almost 680 thousand. In Goiás, Pernambuco, Maranhão and Amazonas, the number is around 500 thousand each. Espírito Santo, Pará and Santa Catarina have around 300,000 absentees each, according to the local Health Departments.

According to Carla Domingues, the scenario for next year is favorable, as there will be more vaccines against Covid available.

“It will be possible to plan better. Even because we have already seen the capillarity of the SUS and the population’s acceptance of the vaccine. Brazilians believe in vaccines and want to be vaccinated”.

The acceleration of the campaign also benefits other immunizations, in addition to Covid, says the epidemiologist:

“Vaccine coverage for other diseases has dropped a lot, especially in children. We can’t have measles, diphtheria, polio outbreaks again.”