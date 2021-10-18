Covid CPI: Parallel report wants to propose indictment of Bolsonaro and three other ministers

BRASÍLIA – As an alternative to the report proposed by Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented a more concise opinion that provides for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for the potential commission of crimes of responsibility, against public health , public peace, public administration and against humanity. Alessandro also suggests the indictment of three ministers of the Bolsonaro government, Paulo Guedes (Economy), Walter Braga Netto (Defense) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour).

See too:‘I’m open to accepting the majority’s point of view,’ says Renan on differences in Covid’s CPI

The report proposed by Alessandro exposes some divergences of the G7 majority group, composed of independents and oppositionists, in relation to Renan’s text. The congressman excluded, for example, the possibility of trying to frame the Bolsonaro government for the crime of genocide. He also narrowed the list of indictees to 16 prime targets. While Renan’s preliminary report is over a thousand pages long, Alessandro’s is less than 200.

“The President of the Republic disrespected the right to life and health of countless people by promoting gatherings and presenting himself to supporters without a mask. He refused and criticized the social isolation and incited the invasion of hospitals, putting patients, doctors, nurses at risk and the invaders themselves. He ridiculed the patients with shortness of breath and showed indifference in the face of the tragic situation in Manaus earlier this year,” wrote Alessandro.

For the senator, Bolsonaro “exposed the health of the population by proclaiming almost daily the indisputable efficacy of early treatment and the advantages of ingesting the drug chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, both medications not indicated by the WHO and by the United States’ drug control agency.

Militias in units:Covid’s CPI sees irregularities in federal hospitals in Rio

“As is known, the uncontrolled use of these drugs allows for the occurrence of side effects and facilitates not taking care to prevent the spread of the virus in the community. It also failed to postpone the purchase of vaccines and to ridicule or discourage the use of vaccines. Last but not least, the president failed to fulfill his constitutional role of assuming the coordination of the fight against the pandemic, claiming that any action by the Supreme Court was prohibited.”

Having experience as a police chief, Alessandro became one of Renan’s main advisers from the beginning of the CPI in the preparation of the commission’s work plan, but the two began to diverge on the commission’s conclusions.

Sonar:Eduardo Bolsonaro’s photo as ‘sheik’ in Dubai reverberates among opposition; deputy reacts and defends expenses

In his suggestion for an opinion, Alessandro proposes that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes should be indicted because he supposedly guided the economic measures to respond to the pandemic on the thesis of herd immunity. Guedes was not summoned to Covid’s CPI because there was no convergence between the collegiate members.

“The externalized idea was that the elderly should stay at home and young people move to support the economy. Through the testimonies, it was also clear that the intention was to privilege the economy, based on a false dichotomy between the economy and the health of the population Brazil, not exerting the necessary efforts for the economic relief measures to be implemented with the speed imposed by the pandemic emergency”, evaluated the senator from Sergipe.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Marconny Albernaz Faria, lobbyist for Necessidade Medicamentos, during his testimony to Covid’s CPI, dodged questions saying he didn’t remember and was warned by the Commission Photo: Agência Senado Attorney for Need Medicines, Túlio Silveira also refused to give the commitment to tell the truth Photo: Pedro França / Pedro França/Agenzia Senado Attorney Marcos Tolentino, suspected of being a hidden partner of FIB Bank, confirmed that he was a friend of Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), but used the habeas corpus granted by the Federal Supreme Court to remain silent so as not to answer about participation in FIB Bank Photo : PABLO JACOB / Agência O Globo Francisco Maximiano, owner of Necessidade Medicines, denied his commitment to tell the truth and remained silent under pressure from the Ministry of Health to buy Covaxin Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo Emanuela Medrades, technical director of the company Necessidade Medicamentos, did not answer simple questions. The next day, she returned with a new posture and answered questions Photo: ADRIANO MACHADO / Reuters After the arrest of a former director of the ministry, civil servant Francieli Fantinato refuses to take an oath to speak the truth at the CPI. The former coordinator of the Ministry of Health’s National Immunization Plan (PNI) arrived at the commission with a habeas corpus granted by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo – 08/07/2021 The technical director of the company Necessidade Medicamentos, Emanuela Medrades, changed her posture and responded to all the demands of the senators in the Parliamentary Committee. The day before, the director opted for silence, using HC granted by the STF. Emanuela Medrades said he tried to reduce the value of the vaccine dose after a US$10 proposal. The final contracted amount was US$ 15. Photo: Edilson Rodrigues / Agência Senado After denying suspicions of being part of the ‘parallel cabinet’, businessman Carlos Wizard refused to answer questions from senators at the CPI and remained silent, supported by a decision by the STF Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo – 06/30/2021

Alessandro also suggests that Onyx Lorenzoni, former minister of citizenship and current minister of labor, should be indicted for “causing an epidemic.” The justification is that he did not act to prioritize Emergency Assistance, nor to speed up its renewal.

“The delays resulted in the worsening of poverty and hunger, taking hundreds of thousands of people to the streets in search of ways to ensure their survival. It is noteworthy that the period from January to March 2021 was critical and coincides with the months in which the beneficiaries were left without the aid”, considers the congressman.

He points out the indictment of Walter Braga Netto, who coordinated the Crisis Committee for Supervision and Monitoring of the Impacts of COVID-19, for the commission of three potential crimes: responsibility; of epidemic; and against humanity.

“Appointed Chief Minister of the Civil House on 02/13/2020, he assumed the coordination of the Crisis Committee for Supervision and Monitoring of the Impacts of COVID-19 and, consequently, of the Operations Coordination Center (CCOp), directly linked to this Committee. All and any decision related to the pandemic passed through his approval and are his responsibility, including the production of chloroquine by the army laboratory, purchase and distribution of vaccines and measures to contain the virus at the borders”, says Alessandro, about Braga Netto.

Minister Wagner Rosário, from the Federal Comptroller General, was included in a list for a possible indictment if there is progress in the investigations. He is suspected of malfeasance for allegedly having failed to report irregularities in the Ministry of Health’s contracts with Need Medicines for the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine, from the Indian company Bharat Biotech.

When contacted, the Ministry of Economy’s advisors said they would not comment. The advisors of the Palácio do Planalto and of the other ministers have not yet manifested.