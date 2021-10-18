Covid CPI postpones reading of final report – News

The Covid-19 Senate CPI postponed reading the commission’s final report. The document would be read at the House next Tuesday (19), but now it has no date set.

Part of the content of the final report reverberates in the press. The document must contain the indication of eleven crimes in which Bolsonaro must be indicted, among them murder for omission in confronting Covid, genocide of indigenous people, malfeasance, quackery and crime of responsibility.

With the new calendar, Tuesday will be earmarked for the hearing of Elton da Silva Chaves, member of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems).

The testimony of Nelson Mussolini, who is part of the National Health Council (CNS), also has no date set. To R7, the president of the Commission, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said that “it would be very short of time to vote [o relatório final] one day after the reading”.

This will be the last week of Covid-19’s CPI. The so-called G7 — a group of opposition and independent senators who are the majority — will meet tomorrow to align the content of the final report, in order to take the text without noise for voting and approval in session.