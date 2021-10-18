Cowboys beat Patriots in game with amazing NFL ending | football

The Dallas Cowboys claimed a hard-fought victory over the New England Patriots 35-29 away from home in overtime. Dallas came to have the lead on the scoreboard with less than 3 minutes to go, conceded a 75-yard touchdown, but managed to seek a draw and victory in overtime.

1 of 3 Dak Prescott celebrates with raised finger in the duel against the Patriots — Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images Dak Prescott celebrates with raised finger in the duel against the Patriots — Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

With the triumph, the Cowboys continue to lead the Eastern Division of the National Conference (NFC) with 5-1, three more than the second-placed Washington Football Team. The Patriots follow in second place in the North American Conference (AFC) with 2-4.

New England returns to the field next Sunday (24) when it receives the New York Jets, in a duel between two of the main quarterbacks of the first round of the 2021 draft, at 14:00. Dallas will have week 6 off and return to play only on the 31st, against the Minnesota Vikings, in week 7 at 9:30 pm.

The Patriots began by imposing themselves as principals. The defense managed to stop the Cowboys’ strong attack and, in the first possession, Mac Jones led the campaign that ended with a touchdown by Damien Harris.

+ Are you a newbie?! Understand how a football game works in the GE manual

+ Don’t know what fumble, punt or touchdown is? Check out the NFL glossary

The answer was quick. In seven plays, the Dallas Cowboys crossed 75 yards of field and entered the end zone with tight end Blake Jarwin to equalize at Foxborough. But the New England freshman didn’t feel the pressure.

In less than 2 minutes, he had the Patriots back in front on a sensational drive with three long passes, the last of which was 20 yards for Hunter Henry to make the TD.

2 of 3 Hunter Henry celebrates touchdown over Cowboys — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Hunter Henry celebrates touchdown over Cowboys — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When it looked like Dallas would tie the game again, Justin Bethel made the move that changed the mood of the game. The 19 shirt deflected a well-placed pass from Dak Prescott and created a Kyle Dugger intercept inside the New England defensive end zone.

The Patriots even noted the TD that would put the difference in two possessions, but a foul from the offensive line nullified the score. Afterwards, Mac suffered a fumble recovered by the Cowboys. The turnover became just a field goal, after a great defensive move by the Patriots.

With 3 minutes before the break, Dallas blocked a punt and put himself in an excellent field position to turn. But Dak Prescott fumbled in an attempt to enter the end zone and the ball was retrieved by the Patriots, who took a 14-10 lead to the locker room.

Defenses began to appear at the start of the second period, with three consecutive three and outs. In his second possession, Dak tried to redeem himself from the fumble in the second quarter with a beautiful pass for CeeDee Lamb to turn the tables in Massachusetts: 17 x 14 Dallas.

The visitors even opened up a six-point lead after Greg Zuerlein’s field goal, but New England didn’t falter. On a long drive, almost 7 minutes, the hosts responded and returned to the lead with a running touchdown of a yard from Ramondre Stevenson.

Just when it looked like the Patriots would win, having possession with less than three minutes to go with the lead on the scoreboard, Trevon Diggs appeared. The cornerback intercepted Mac Jones (his 7th INT in six games) and returned for touchdown, putting Dallas ahead.

But Mac Jones said, “Not so fast”. With 2:21 on the clock, the quarterback landed a pass to Kendrick Bourne, Trevon Diggs missed the cover, and the WR ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the pitch following the intercept. New England again up front and with a three lead after hitting the two-point conversion.

With the little time left, Prescott still led the attack to enough field position for Greg Zuerlein to kick in a 49-yard field goal, tying the game 29-29.

New England took its first possession in overtime but failed to take advantage of it. The same cannot be said of Dallas. Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb and secured the win 35-29.

The Arizona Cardinals, the last undefeated of the season, remain unbeatable. The team traveled to Cleveland to face the Browns and won with authority by 37 x 14. Highlight for quarterback Kyler Murray, who went for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

3 of 3 Kyler Murray in action against the Cleveland Browns — Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images Kyler Murray in action against the Cleveland Browns — Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Arizona has six wins and no losses for the season and leads the NFC’s western division. On the other side, Cleveland has 3 wins and 3 losses, in 3rd place in the AFC Northern Division.

Amidst Hurricane, Raiders Beat Broncos

In the first match after the dismissal of Jon Gruden, involved in leaking emails with racist, homophobic and misogynistic content, the Las Vegas Raiders put the confusion aside and beat Denver Broncos 34 x 24 in AFC West duel.