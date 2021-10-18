CPI cancels the last two testimonies and postpones presentation of the final report

The Pandemic CPI announced, this Sunday (17), the postponement of delivery of the final report, which does not yet have a date to be presented.

According to the most up-to-date calendar, Monday (18) will be dedicated to testimonies with family members of Covid-19 victims. On Tuesday (19), the day the final report would be read, Elton da Silva Chaves, representative of Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries), whose testimony was scheduled for Monday, will be heard.

THE CNN, the rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) said that the date of presentation of the CPI report has not yet been defined. “For my part, I think we will have more time to discuss the opinion and better forward an outcome,” said the senator. He said that he was consulted by the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (AM), about the postponement and that he agreed with the decision.

Calheiros also confirmed to CNN that there will be a meeting with the G7 (the majority group of the CPI) this Monday night, when new definitions should occur on the final stretch of the commission.

With the postponement of the report, senators gain more time to negotiate points of the document. Some senators heard by the CNN they had already complained, since Friday, when they learned of the report’s points by the press.

There is disagreement between them on some points, such as the suggestion of a crime of genocide of indigenous people by the President of the Republic and the indication of indictment by the Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, who coordinated the Committee of Defense last year, at the height of the pandemic. Pandemic Crisis on the Plateau.

Indictment Requests

About 60 people must have the indictment recommended by the reporter. Despite not being a consensus at the top of the CPI, Calheiros says he will keep the name of Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto among the requests for indictees. Braga Netto would be responsible for the government’s first actions in the pandemic, at the time when he was serving as minister of the Civil House.

Also the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), and his sons Flávio (senator for Podemos-RJ), Eduardo (federal deputy for PSL-SP) and Carlos (councillor for Republicanos-RJ) are on the list.

In a conversation with supporters on Friday (15), the president mocked the possible indictment for murder that can be attributed to him in the final report of the CPI on the Pandemic.

“Did you know I was indicted for murder today? Does anyone know there? Renan Calheiros indicted me for murder,” said Bolsonaro. The statement is not true, as the president has not been indicted. The draft of the report by Renan Calheiros brings the proposal to indict Bolsonaro for eleven crimes.

However, this document will still be finalized and voted on by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission. If the indictment proposal is approved, it will be up to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to follow up or not to the CPI’s suggestion.

Changes in legislation

The CPI report on the Pandemic will also propose, according to the CNN, 17 bills with changes in the law or in the Constitution, which include the criminalization of fake news and changes in the money laundering law to curb the financing of fake content.

The document, which may be modified based on the request of other members of the collegiate, must be voted on next Wednesday, 20th.

In the chapter dedicated to the subject that appears in the draft obtained by the CNN, senator Renan Calheiros suggests a proposal that typifies and establishes punishments for the crime of extermination; in addition to defining more serious qualifiers in cases of crimes against public administration committed in situations of public calamity or health emergency.

There is also a recommendation to set a deadline for analyzing the denunciation of a crime of responsibility against the President of the Republic, ministers and other authorities. There is also a suggestion for the creation of a project for the payment of a special pension to children and teenagers as a result of Covid-19. In addition, to prevent the spread of treatments without proven efficacy, the rapporteur suggests changing the law creating the SUS to include the definition that public services will be based on the best scientific evidence available. Tuesday Testimony Initially scheduled for Monday, Elton da Silva Chaves, from the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasem), will speak to the commission on Tuesday. Member of the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasem), Elton Chaves represents the entity in the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), linked to the Ministry of Health. Based on his testimony, the senators want to understand why Conitec withdrew from the agenda the analysis and voting of a report that advised against the use of the so-called Covid kit, with no proven efficacy, in patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the Sistema Único of health.

(With information from Bárbara Baião, Rachel Vargas and Basília Rodrigues)