Cruzeiro: President says he will pay only part of the salary debt of R$9 million

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, confirmed that the club’s debt to its employees is R$ 9 million in an interview with Super.FC and explained that the club will settle only a portion of the salary debt with athletes and other employees in the coming days.

“The debt is R$9 million. To pay it all off, I think it’s difficult, but the idea is to ease a good part now. Some people commented that it was six months late, but that wasn’t there, there was a partial problem. partially resolve this week to try to do this as soon as possible,” he stated in an exclusive interview in the early afternoon of Monday (18).

The report had previously informed that the club should raise around R$ 4 million through a loan from businessmen to pay the salaries of the football department, in Toca da Raposa I and Toca da Raposa II. A group of four investors will help the club pay the amounts in football.

The board’s idea is to finish the season on schedule with the cast. The agent, however, does not yet have a solution for the amounts to be paid in November and December.

“The idea is to finish the year on time, keeping it is difficult. If we make the partial payment, we will cover a little what is behind us. We have ongoing marketing issues. We hope that by the end of the year we will be able to enter with everything clean so as not to have debts with the SAF,” he declared.

Today, Cruzeiro’s payroll in the football department is R$ 2.6 million, as recently reported by the report.

