Cruzeiro President will have another meeting with investors; players train in the afternoon at Toca | cruise

The president of Cruzeiro has another meeting scheduled with businessmen, this Monday afternoon, to raise money in order to pay off the R$ 9 million in back wages of players and employees. Unlike last Friday, the presence of businessman Pedro Lourenço is expected, who did not participate in the previous meeting because he was not in Brazil.

Besides him, the presence of businessman Regis Campos, one of the club’s investors, is also scheduled. However, businessman Aquiles Diniz does not have a confirmed presence at the meeting soon.

On the agenda, it is not planned to discuss debts beyond wage arrears. Cruzeiro has other debts, such as transfer ban at FIFA and there is no guarantee if there will be money to close the year without delaying salaries again. The idea is to look for ways to raise the money to pay off the open salary situation.

The players have training scheduled for this Monday afternoon. According to the schedule released by the club, the activities start at 4 pm (GMT).

After tying Botafogo at Independência, and seeing access to Serie A for 2022 as almost impossible, Cruzeiro players issued a letter to the fans, informing them that they would not train, in protest against the back wages.

Meanwhile, the club’s president, Sérgio Rodrigues, was in Portugal to give a lecture at a football management event in the capital Lisbon. The president returned to Brazil on Thursday, having to deal with the strike. It met on Friday with business partners, starting the search for a solution. He also spoke with cast leaders.

On the same day, Sérgio Rodrigues published a manifesto explaining trips to Europe and also giving as an example of management the rival Atlético-MG, in which four wealthy businessmen actively participate in the club’s daily life.

On Sunday, the players from the professional squad returned to training at Toca da Raposa II. The board presented a breakdown of the debt to employees and athletes: R$ 9 million.