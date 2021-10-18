Cryptocurrency that wants to compete with Ethereum rose 13,000% in 2021

The price of Fantom, a direct competitor of Ethereum, rose 10% overnight. The rally is bucking the market trend: the main cryptocurrencies have stagnated after a week of strong market growth with the forecast that the first Bitcoin ETF will be approved in the United States.

The ProShare Bitcoin Futures ETF marks the first time a cryptocurrency has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bitcoin has risen 10% in the past week to $60,804, but it has not grown significantly over the weekend.

Fantom continues to blaze its own path. At $2.23, the Fantom (FTM) is still 22 cents lower than its historic peak of $2.45. It was the only top 50 cryptocurrency to have a significant price change this Sunday (17).

Fantom was released in 2018. It is a blockchain (DAG) driven by an acyclic graph, similar to the Hedera Hashgraph, which stores the blockchain history as a hash graph. The blockchain uses its own consensus mechanism, Lachesis, which is a variant of the energy-efficient “proof of stake” consensus. This technology enables one-second confirmations and transaction fees that cost users fractions of a cent.

Fantom also allows smart contracts. Since being popularized by Ethereum, smart contracts have become a mainstay of DeFi (decentralized finance), offering a wide variety of financial products and services executed by automated lines of code rather than through an intermediary such as a bank or financial service.

The Fantom network exploded in value growth this year. By early 2021, the asset was selling for a nominal price of $0.017. Fantom’s price has since jumped more than 13,000% over the year.

The bull boom started in late September. In mid-August, when Fantom was worth $0.4, the network integrated into Chainlink’s price feed, making it possible to securely host DeFi services on Fantom. Earlier this month, the Yearn Finance protocol was integrated into Fantom, launching vaults in which users can store Fantom and receive rewards.

The network has experienced explosive growth since last September. Fantom holders no doubt hope to find the Ethereum killer in it.

*Translated and edited by permission of Decrypt.co