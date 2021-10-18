Dani Calabresa takes a controversial attitude at Caldeirão after a serious question from Marcos Mion

Dani Calabresa participated in the panel Has or Doesn’t Cauldron with Mion and explained that he accepted the invitation to the show because of his engagement to Richard Neuman. Before, Marcos Mion asked her to justify the presence of her beloved: “We had sex, right”.

“We are engaged and we need money to have a party. A Sorubão from Noronha”, he joked. Dani Calabresa’s team, also formed by Bruno Motta and Pedro Monteiro, faced Welder Rodrigues and his friends from the Best of the World humor company: Adriana Nunes, Adriano Siri and Jovane Nunes.

The comedian claimed that the R$ 30,000 in the program were essential for paying off debts. “We need to earn this money to pay our rent. We haven’t worked for a year,” he nudged.

After Welder’s comment, Marcos Mion couldn’t stand it and needled Luciano Huck: “Welder even cried. Are you thinking I’m Luciano Huck”.

