Daylisteu? Internet users “shippam” Dayane Mello and Adriane Galisteu

In A Fazenda 2021, Dayane Mello called Adriane Galisteu a “princess” this Sunday (17) and fed fans with a topic for the rest of the day on the web. The fans for the model on the reality show on Record, who had already been “shipping” the two, foreseeing a possible relationship, reacted to the affectionate nickname and placed the term “Daylisteu” among the most talked about issues in the country.

continues after advertising

“The affection, the care that Dayane has when approaching Adriane Galisteu is immense, and we are also learning to admire her”, wrote a fan club of Dayane Mello on Twitter. Another profile, already dedicated to shipping between the model and the presenter of A Fazenda, wrote: “Daylisteu more alive than ever”.

Another account rescued a 2014 headline in which Galisteu confesses to having kissed women. “The fanfic is already ready”, he joked. “How many times, it doesn’t matter,” the famous woman changed her mind at the time. It was enough for fans to keep hoping for a possible relationship between the two.

continues after advertising

Check out the moment when Dayane Mello calls Adriane Galisteu a “princess”:

In A Fazenda 2021, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello had DR after party

Despite being a “shippada” with Adriane Galisteu, it is with Aline Mineiro that Dayane Mello has been involved during the confinement in A Fazenda. On Saturday (16), they had a slight disagreement. The two had walked a little apart and took the opportunity to settle the differences and put everything on clean plates.

The reason for this little disentanglement was the fact that Aline wanted to hug Day whenever she came back from the party, even if the model was already asleep. “Have you ever stopped to think that, with that thing there, you arrive, want to talk, then you wake up, you play, you play, you look like a child. I don’t think you are aware of the effect of that thing”, pointed out the top for crush.

continues after advertising

Aline didn’t want to prolong the tone of the conversation, which didn’t seem to please her one bit. She just said the following: “I won’t say anything”. After a few moments, Dayane and Aline returned to talk about the subject in order to find an end to this boring atmosphere. This time, Dayane explained herself better: “When we go to sleep together, I like to sleep with one another. After you arrive, I don’t like to sleep in my arms”, she clarified. “Only when you go to sleep”, understood Aline.