Death Note and the “demonization” of anime by Brazilian television

On the night of October 17th, the Record TV used your program Spectacular Sunday to make a warning about children exposed to violent content. What caused such a commotion? the anime Death Note, launched in 2007 and currently present in several streaming services. THE “demonization” of a Japanese animation is nothing new for those who follow the medium, and is always accompanied by incoherent arguments.

The Sunday filed a complaint about how Death Note would be negatively influencing children and adolescents: “Experts claim that many children are accessing material that looks harmless but contains scenes of overt violence capable of shocking even an adult and causing serious damage to mental health.“, narrated the presenter Carolina Ferraz when announcing the 11-minute story that can be seen on the channel. YouTube of Spectacular Sunday. The tone was as if the network had discovered a great hidden enemy of society.

After a quick introduction to explain to viewers what the anime is about Death Note, talking about the protagonist who owns a notebook in which it is possible to write the name of people so that they die, the narration of the report explained that the animation is rated between 16 and 18 years old because of its content, that is, it is something inappropriate for minors. The story could end there, after all a younger person shouldn’t have access to this anime, but this is not taken into account in the story.

The reports of parents and children in the story seemed less journalistic investigation and more gossip. The first girl interviewed didn’t even watch the Death Note, just denounced a colleague who owned a notebook simulating the Light Yagami item to the report. Then Record TV aired a dramatization of the story of a mother who presented her teenage daughter with a Death Note notebook and, some time later, found her own name written in the notebook. Patricia Barboza and Walver Barbosa, coordinators of the Universal Teen Force, told that after this episode the mother even thought of returning the child to the father’s custody. It is worth noting that this “Teen Force” is part of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, church founded by Edir Macedo, also owner of Record TV.

alarmism with Death Note gained tones of truth when the report recalled controversial cases around the world involving anime and manga (all occurred over 10 years ago). Among the most picturesque listed are the ban in China and the case in Japan in which a teacher was punished after threatening to write the names of misbehaving students in a death notebook like the one in the successful manga. In none of the cases was the relationship of Death Note with the problems presented.

The Record TV article also brought the complaint that replicas of the notebook were freely sold over the internet, but at no time was there an explanation that none of these items was an official product. Even the tone of the story was so sensational that an inattentive person could believe that writing any name there could lead to a real death.

Brazil versus Animes

Those who follow anime and manga in Brazil for a long time must remember several other cases in which Japanese productions were considered inappropriate for children, or even related to demons. in the early 2000s, Gilberto Barros used his show in Band to trumpet that success Yu-Gi-Oh! and your letters were satanists. There are reports by otakus of many parents who threw away or burned their children’s card game cards. At the time, the presenter also attacked other animes, such as Dragon Ball Z, which ensured an air of repression to the complaint: a short time before, the Band had lost the rights to the anime, one of its biggest hits, to Globo.

In 2004, Globo was impeded by the Justice ministry to show the anime inuyasha, the public agency considered the content violent for the mornings of the station. In the press, the case was reported as “Government vetoes ‘devil’ in the morning on Globo”, a headline that appeals to the sensationalism and prejudice that people brought about Asian content. inuyasha it even managed to be shown on TV Globinho in a lightning passage sometime later, but the station had to cut up scenes from an already edited version of the animation.

Several other animes were victims of censorship in Brazil. We can highlight Naruto, which was banned before 8pm on SBT, or even the comedy series Shin-chan, whose exhibition was interrupted after a decree issued by César Maia, then mayor of Rio de Janeiro. If you are interested in knowing more about these bans and censorship of anime in Brazil, read our article on the subject.

Disservice

The material shown by Record TV draws attention for several reasons. To begin with, blame Death Note for being assisted by children, ignoring that there is an indicative classification that should guide parents to restrict access to their children. Another important point is how late this discussion came to open TV: Death Note is far from being the most relevant or violent anime today, and this controversy on Record TV could have been much bigger if it had been aired some 10 years ago. If it were a little more tuned in, maybe the story would “demonize” current productions like Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba or Tokyo Revengers.

Finally, we must point out that no voice contrary to the story of the story was interviewed, all people attacked Death Note and other productions of the genre. Outside the report, it is known that there is no relationship between series, anime or violent games with violent people’s attitudes, but this is a discourse that has been repeated from time to time.

Although in our country a story with these unfounded accusations is considered a joke, let us remember the power that this speech can have with the audience of the network, one of the three most watched in the country. Record TV, even for having very close ties with the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, is seen with a lot of respect by a more religious and conservative wing of Brazilian society and an absurd denunciation of these could lead parents to prohibit their children from watching animations Asian women as a whole. Including age-appropriate animations for children.

At the end of the story, a psychotherapist presented a dangerous position. According to the expert, this type of content not even suitable for adults: “This is toxic waste, it’s an incivility”, shot. If that’s the case, maybe Record TV should be careful with its own programming. After all, she is known for showing crime coverage in her news programs, bringing biblical soap operas full of scenes of violence and even features a reality show in which a participant was recently expelled after allegations of harassment. All of this will also negatively influence young people, isn’t it?