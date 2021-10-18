Did you know that 20 minutes of exercise can have an anti-inflammatory action? – 10/18/2021

Did you know that inflammation is the biggest cause of aging?

Studies Recent reports explain that much of what we think is fat, may just be your inflamed body reacting. These studies do not rule out the existence of body fat, but emphasize that much of the body’s swelling is the body’s reaction to “unhealthy” foods and lack of physical activity. Even lack of concentration and difficulty articulating words can be a sign that your brain is inflamed.

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to causative agents of disease, toxins, pollution, stress, or trauma. The body swells up in an effort to heal itself when something is stressing it out.

This is different inflammation than after exercise, where you use weight and the body needs to work to recover the stressed muscle. This type of inflammation is necessary to stimulate the recovery and construction of muscle tissue even in the post-operative period —or when we are injured with a cut—, which clearly creates swelling at the surgical site, is a defense for the body to recover.

But it’s inflammation I want to talk about today is caused by inadequate nutrition and sedentary lifestyle. It can develop a range of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and some cancers, as well as autoimmune diseases and some mental health problems. Undetected inflammation takes away mental performance and creates physical discomfort. An inflamed brain is a sad, underperforming brain.

But pskiers from the University of California found that exercising regularly, in addition to controlling weight, helping to strengthen the heart, bones and muscles, plays an anti-inflammatory role in the body.

This study elevates the power of physical activity in combating chronic diseases such as arthritis, fibromyalgia and even obesity.

Among the benefits of exercise is improving the body’s functioning, including improving the immune system. During training, the brain releases hormones such as epinephrine and norepinephrine into the bloodstream and activates the adrenergic receptors that the cells of the immune system possess.

This activation basically produces immune responses, which include the production of many substances that play an important role in regulating local and systemic inflammation.

This study found that 20 to 30 minutes of low-intensity physical activity already considerably reduces the number of inflamed cells.

If you see signs in your body that your body is inflamed, resort to specialized professionals so that the diagnosis is accurate and you can include in your daily life adequate nutrition and physical exercise that will contribute to a new life.