Director of Atlético-MG criticizes VAR and Pin Flamengo

Atlético-MG lost to Atlético-GO, in a comeback, for the Brazilian Championship. With the result, they lost the unbeaten record of 18 games without losing in the competition and saw Flamengo, vice-leader, reduce the distance in the tournament. And, of course, there was the crowd, who were frustrated with the result.

After the match, the football director of Atlético-MG, Rodrigo Caetano, made a statement to the press criticizing the VAR. Athleticians are irritated by not taking a supposed penalty committed by Baralhas, from Atlético-GO. The ball hit the player’s hand, in a cross on the right side. The field and video referee let the game go on.

“The intention of the statement is just to ratify that we will again follow the rite that the CBF and the arbitration commission suggest to us of being able to listen to the VAR’s audio to understand what we don’t understand. The defeat, as it was, regardless of having come out ahead, taking the turn, Atlético-GO has nothing to do with it. However, a football game is decided in the details,” said Caetano.

The director also said that the refereeing stops scoring penalties in favor of Rooster. “Criteria for some exist and for Rooster does not exist. Yesterday we saw a penalty like what happened today. And today, in the afternoon game, in the same way, Palmeiras and Internacional. Only the penalty for Rooster is not scored by the referee. Because the VAR didn’t call him. We’ve had five penalties in the last few games to give two,” he complained.

Finally, Rodrigo Caetano took the opportunity to snipe Flamengo. “this citizen who whistled the rooster game here today was the same citizen who last year whistled a game at Maracanã between Internacional and Flamengo where he was called by the VAR and expelled a player from Internacional in the first half. in this dispute,” he concluded.