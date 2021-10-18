Director questions criteria used by refereeing in Rooster matches

After Atlético-MG lost 2-1 to Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, the executive director of the club from Minas Gerais, the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, made a statement and was very unhappy with the current referee Raphael Claus in Antônio Accioly . The failure to mark a penalty for Rooster, still at the beginning of the first stage, was the agenda in the manager’s speech.

“The intention of the statement is to confirm that once again we are going to follow the rite that the CBF and the arbitration commission suggest to us of being able to listen to the VAR’s audios, so that maybe we can understand what we don’t understand. A defeat as it was, the game of football is decided in detail. I had the opportunity to say that what we wanted from the VAR was criteria. And criteria for some exist and for Roosters does not exist. Yesterday, we saw an equal penalty. In the previous game, in the afternoon, the same Only the Rooster’s penalty is not scored,” questioned Caetano.

“The VAR called him this time. I sincerely hope it’s just incompetence. We demand that the arbitration committee minimally tell us what criteria is valid for some clubs and not for Rooster. We feel very prejudiced with a capital bid, that could have changed from the game’s history,” he added.

Old scolding with Claus

Irritated by Raphael Claus’s refereeing in Goiânia, Rodrigo Caetano recalled the “problems” he had with the owner of the whistle when he was still an executive at Internacional. In 2020, he was scolded in the duel against Flamengo, champion of the last edition and shadow of Galo in the current one.

“This citizen who called the rooster game today was the same character who last year called at Maracanã at Flamengo x Internacional. He was called by the VAR and expelled a player from Internacional in the first half. The more they try, the stronger we will be. can in the same round two other penalties for other clubs to be confirmed and for us not,” said the executive.

second game in a row

It is worth remembering that in the previous round, when Atlético-MG beat Santos 3-1, at Mineirão, arbitration was also the protagonist and target of complaints from the directors of the Minas Gerais club. Only in the first half of the game, the hosts asked for two penalties; the first in Zaracho and the second in Dylan Borrero.

However, relying on his own vision, referee Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior preferred not to consult the VAR. In the second stage of the game, he acted differently and, with the help of the tool, took down two penalties for the leader of Serie A.

“We demand that the refereeing committee minimally tell us what is the criterion that applies to some clubs and that does not apply to Galo. We feel very prejudiced with a capital move, which could have changed the history of the game,” concluded Caetano.