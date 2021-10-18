Disney postpones Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 and six more Marvel movies

Lots of changes coming!

One more big change coming up to affect the releases of Marvel Cinematic Universe! Disney has postponed the release of several MCU movies, including the long-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the sequence of black Panther. In addition, two Marvel movies were removed from the calendar from the company.

No major explanation was given for the changes, which go beyond the MCU and also affect a live-action project from Disney is the new Indiana Jones. According to Variety’s sources, however, the changes are related to the production of the films and not to improve the box office of these films. This because Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings it proved that even with the pandemic, Marvel movies continue to make a profit.

The new calendar (with American dates) looks like this:

Strange Doctor In The Multiverse of Madness — Release scheduled for May 6, 2022 (previously it was March 25, 2022). Thor: Love and Thunder — Release scheduled for July 8, 2022 (previously it was for May 6, 2022). Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Release scheduled for November 11, 2022 (previously it was July 8, 2022). The Marvels — Release scheduled for February 17, 2023 (previously it was November 11, 2022). Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Release scheduled for July 28, 2023 (previously it was February 17, 2023).

Three untitled Marvel films, that is, projects that had not yet been put on schedule, also had their release updated:

Marvel 1 Untitled Movie — Previously scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023, it was removed from calendar. Marvel 2 Untitled Movie — Previously scheduled for October 6, 2023, it was also removed from calendar. Marvel 3 Untitled Movie — Release scheduled for November 3, 2023 (previously it was November 10, 2023).

The changes didn’t just stop at the MCU. Three other Disney projects have been delayed or removed from the schedule:

Indiana Jones untitled film — Release scheduled for June 30, 2023 (previously it was July 29, 2022). Disney’s Untitled Live-Action Movie — Previously scheduled for July 14, 2023, it was removed from calendar. 20th Century Untitled Film — Previously scheduled for October 20, 2023, the project was also removed from calendar.

Marvel’s next release in theaters will be eternal, which arrives in theaters on the day November 5, 2021.

