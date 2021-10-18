Disney postpones Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 and more

THE Disney postponed the release of his major films from 2022, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, black panther 2 and Indiana Jones 5. In addition to the features, some Disney+ productions will also be delayed, according to Variety magazine.

According to the magazine, Strange Doctor 2, which was slated for release on March 25, 2022, will now hit theaters in May 6, 2022.

Already Thor: Love and Thunder, which would arrive on May 6th, will be released in July 8, 2022. black panther 2, previously announced for July 8, 2022, is only due for release on November 11, 2022.

The sequel to the classic Indiana Jones, scheduled for July 29, has been postponed to June 30, 2023.

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also suffered delays and the release was February 17, 2023 for July 28, 2023. The Marvels, scheduled for November 2022, has also been postponed to February 17, 2023.

An untitled Disney live-action was removed from the new calendar along with three other productions.

The reason for the mass postponement has yet to be revealed, however, the company no longer plans to release the films simultaneously in streaming and they are not expected to hit Disney for another 45 days after they are released in theaters.

