Distributors warn of the risk of gasoline and diesel oil shortages due to Petrobras’ production cuts.

Lack of gasoline and diesel causes queues at gas stations / Google Image

Unilateral cuts in orders for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for November of this year at Petrobras raise awareness of the risk of running out of fuel.

Distributors are concerned about a possible fuel shortage starting in November. Retailers say Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has cut part of the supply of gasoline and diesel next month, increasing the risk of shortages. According to the association of distributors Brasilcom, Petrobras — which has a monopoly on refining — took the decision unilaterally.

“Petrobras is self-sufficient in oil, but it cannot refine enough for the country’s domestic consumption, so distributors today are trying to buy from Petrobras, because it is cheaper than importing and, as it has no product to offer, is reducing future sales quotas in order not to run out of product for distributors. As a result, distributors will have to import more expensively so as not to run out of product and pass the cost on to resale, thus taking away the responsibility of Petrobras and the government for this possible increase in order to make up for Petrobras’ gap,” said Brasilcom.

Cutting fuel quotas carried out by Petrobras threatens the country with shortages.

“The reductions promoted by Petrobras, which in some cases reach more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, place the country in a potential situation of shortages,” warned Brasilcom in a statement.

The entity also mentioned “the impossibility of offsetting these supply reductions through import contracts, considering the current difference with international market prices, which are at levels much higher than those in Brazil”.

The association also says that it has already informed the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) about the potential problem. BNamericas agreed to letters from two distributors addressed to the Agency, denouncing that Petrobras’ cuts had “serious effects”.

Idaza Distribuidora de Petróleo states that it has suffered reductions in gasoline and diesel from 35 to 74%, in Araucária, in the state of Paraná; Itajaí, in Santa Catarina; and Guarulhos and Paulínia, in São Paulo.

The Royal Fic Distributor of Petroleum Derivatives reported that Petrobras cut the supply of diesel A S500 by 56.6% in the municipality of Jequié, in the state of Bahia.

Both demanded that the ANP and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) adopt “the necessary measures to guarantee the national supply of fuels”.

Statement is refuted by the state-owned company.

In a statement, Petrobras informed that its refineries “are operating normally and continue to fully comply with the contracts with the distributors, in accordance with the terms and terms in effect”.

Neither the ANP nor the MME responded to BNamericas requests for comment.

Despite being in favor of Petrobras’ divestment program in the refining area, Brasilcom stressed that the authorities must establish clear rules for the owners of plants and logistics systems, in order to avoid competitive imbalances.

So far, Petrobras has signed contracts for the sale of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery in Bahia with Mubadala Capital and for the Isaac Sabbá (Reman) unit in the state of Amazonas with Atem Distribuidora de Petróleo.

Another six plants should be sold by 2022, as provided for by the antitrust authority of CADE: Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives of the Northeast (Lubnor), Shale Industrialization Unit (Six), Alberto Pasqualini (Refap), Gabriel Passos (Regap), Abreu and Lima (Rnest) and President Getúlio Vargas (Repar).

Leggio Consultoria states that the risk of gasoline and diesel shortages is low.

Marcus D’Élia, a partner at consulting firm Leggio Consultoria, told BNamericas that the risk of fuel shortages is low. Brasilcom represents small and medium-sized groups with limited market share.

“In Petrobras contracts there is the possibility that this company will not fulfill the complete order of a distributor according to the history of orders in previous months,” he explained. “This occurs when orders exceed historical volumes and there are no plans to increase sales in a particular center.”

Luís Henrique Sanches, from LHS Consultoria e Formação and former director of the Manguinhos refinery, said that the consumption of S10 diesel has been increasing due to the economic recovery and the removal of old engines, which used S500 diesel.

“Petrobras cannot supply the entire market and has been importing the product for a long time. Large distributors also matter, but medium and small distributors have more difficulties”, said the specialist to BNamericas.

“I don’t think there will be a big shortage, but there will be a replacement of small distributors with large ones if they can’t import,” added Sanches.