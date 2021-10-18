Doctor Jairo · 5 strange symptoms that can be early signs of diabetes

Many people who develop type 2 diabetes have no idea they are sick until a blood test shows abnormal blood sugar levels or until the disease progresses and serious complications begin to occur. That’s because, for the most part, diabetes is silent and insidious, and people don’t have symptoms at first.

In some cases, however, there are sneaky signs. Some of the early symptoms of diabetes are well known: constant thirst, excessive urination, or sudden weight gain or loss, for example. Others, like the ones below, are more easily overlooked – by doctors and patients alike. If you are experiencing any of them, be sure to report them to your doctor.

1. Inflamed or infected gums

Periodontitis – also known as gum disease – may be an early sign of type 2 diabetes, according to new research published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. The study found that people with gum disease, especially those with severe cases, had higher rates of diabetes (both diagnosed and undiagnosed) and pre-diabetes than those without.

The connection between gum disease and diabetes is not new, and it seems to go both ways: having one condition seems to increase your risk of developing the other. Inflammation caused by gum disease occurs under the same factors that are responsible for the high blood sugar level that causes diabetes.

2. Dark spots

Long before you actually have diabetes, you may notice dark spots on the back of your neck. This is called a nigrican acanthosis and it’s usually a sign of insulin resistance – a loss of sensitivity to the hormone the body uses to regulate glucose – which can lead to full-blown diabetes.

In rare cases, the nigrican acanthosis it can also be caused by ovarian cysts, hormonal or thyroid disorders, or cancer. Certain medications and supplements, including birth control pills and corticosteroids, may also be responsible.

3. Strange sensations in the feet

About 10% to 20% of people who are diagnosed with diabetes already have some nerve damage related to the disease. In the early stages this can be barely noticeable. You may experience a strange electrical tingling in your feet, or have decreased sensation or balance.

Of course, these weird sensations can be caused by something as simple as wearing high heels or standing in one place for too long. But they can also be caused by other serious illnesses like multiple sclerosis, so it’s important to mention them to your doctor.

4. Hearing or vision loss

One of the most common symptoms of diabetes is blurred vision. Excessive glucose in the blood causes the lens (lens of the eye) to swell, which changes its shape and flexibility, reducing the ability to focus. Hence the blurred vision. When diabetes is under control, vision returns to normal*. Likewise, high blood sugar can also affect the nerve cells in the ear and impair hearing. According to experts, this is something few people talk about, but experienced audiologists know how to look for the connection.

5. Long naps

In a scientific review, presented last year at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diseases, people who napped during the day for more than an hour were 45% more likely to have type 2 diabetes compared to those who napped less or not dozed off.

Daytime napping is unlikely to actually cause diabetes, the study authors say. But they add that it could be a warning sign of an underlying problem such as sleep deprivation, depression or sleep apnea – all conditions associated with an increased risk of diabetes.

Source: Real Simple

*Brazilian Diabetes Society

See too: