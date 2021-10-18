Doctors force Queen Elizabeth to stop drinking alcohol

Queen Elizabeth of England was instructed by royal doctors to stop drinking alcohol. That’s what the American magazine published Vanity Fair, informing her that she was advised to stop drinking alcoholic beverages as a precaution.

She is known to enjoy a drink, but is giving up her daily alcoholic drink on medical advice. Aged 95, the owner of the English royal throne has a habit of drinking a gin-based drink every day.

The drink is a favorite of Prince Philip, who died in April of this year, and still contains dry white vermouth, lemon peel and an olive.

Alcohol free for Queen Elizabeth

According to sources consulted by the magazine, doctors advised the Queen to renounce alcohol. The exception is special occasions.

Their goal is to make sure she’s as healthy as possible for her busy fall schedule.

“The queen was told to give up her nightly drink, usually a martini,” said a family friend.

“It’s not really a big deal for her, she doesn’t drink that much, but it seems a little unfair that, at this stage in her life, she’s having to give up one of the few pleasures.”