Dog hides in suitcase without family to see and cargo is barred at airport due to overweight

Vacations, a unique time to relax and recharge. There’s nothing better than traveling with the one we love and the little dog named Icky, of the Chihuahua breed, say so.

The furry’s owners, Jared and Kristi Owens, were flying from Texas to Las Vegas earlier this month.

When they were told by the Southwest Airlines counter staff at Lubbock airport that the suitcase on the scale was about two kilos overweight, they didn’t believe it.

According to the Mirror, the couple decided not to pay extra fees, opted to reorganize the suitcase. And here’s the surprise when I opened it: The family’s tiny Chihuahua pulled its head out of one of Jared’s shoes. Help!

The couple decided to reorganize the suitcase and when they opened it they found the family’s dog. (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

The Americans closed the suitcase without realizing that the pet was inside. I think it was the furry’s way of telling the tutors that the trip would only be perfect if he was together. Beloved!

Due to the situation, one of the employees even offered to take care of the puppy while the couple was traveling. The request left the tutor in disbelief, as the official could report him for smuggling animals.

“They never acted like that, they were extremely kind. As I said, he was willing to take care of our dog for us while we were gone,” Jared said.

The Icky puppy, of the Chihuahua breed. (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Contrary to popular belief, the owners were happy for not having boarded the flight, as the luggage was held back due to excess weight, as you know what would happen to the little one in the suitcase.

“Thank God we found this dog because you would have made it to Las Vegas and probably had a dead animal in your suitcase.”

The Chihuahua’s art of wanting to hide is not new, the little one loves to hide in tiny places. Well, but I think the couple will take the puppy next time, as he made it clear that he doesn’t like to be left behind.

See also this video:

9 pets that proved to be independent