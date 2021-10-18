Domingão takes Priscila and Boninho tells how he was inspired to create TV Colosso

Luciano Huck took to the Domingão stage this Sunday (17) none other than Priscila, the host of the iconic children’s program TV Colosso (1993-1997). Creator of the format, Boninho was in the attraction participating as a judge in the Show dos Famosos and took the opportunity to explain where he was inspired to create the format, taking it to the then general director of Globo and his father, Boni.

Shortly after the performances of Fiuk, Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes, before the final notes of the trio of participants in the Show dos Famosos, Luciano Huck announced that he had a surprise to receive on the Domingão stage. It was at this moment that Priscilla appeared, surprising even the participants in the painting, as no one knew she would be present.

The presenter took the opportunity to speak with Boninho, creator of TV Colosso, about the phenomenon that was the childhood attraction of the 90s. Colossus,” explained the BBB director, who was featured last week when he invited Tadeu Schmidt to take over the reality show.

TV Colossus on Domingão

Priscila’s participation also yielded other games on Domingão, as Luciano Huck didn’t miss the chance to ask if her current fur is the same as when she appeared in the children’s program and Claudia Raia, also a judge, didn’t miss the chance to play. “You look great with your skin,” leading to laughter from others.

But Priscila did not go to participate effectively in the Show dos Famosos or Domingão and only made an advertising insertion alongside the presenter, even so, she drew attention to Boninho’s revelation about how the inspiration to create the iconic program was born, which remained on the air for five years and had the tough mission of replacing Xou da Xuxa.