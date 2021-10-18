Duque de Caxias says that a punch from an intoxicated fan on a player led to a generalized fight in the female Carioca

Duque de Caxias commented on the widespread fight involving its athletes, members of the coaching staff and Bangu fans that marked the end of the game between the two teams for the Women’s Soccer Championship. Through a repudiation note, the Baixada Fluminense club denounced the hostility and physical aggression suffered by its players and even the team’s coach.

Game between Bangu and Duque de Caxias for the female Carioca has widespread fight after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/5dZyqwFEq9 — Rafael Oliveira (@rafaelmoliveira) October 17, 2021

The Duque de Caxias informed that it has already called its legal department to take the necessary measures. In its note, the club lists the list of irregularities that occurred during Saturday’s game. The main one, the presence of fans, which is not allowed by the competition regulations, and the sale of alcoholic beverages at the venue. The episode that would have started the widespread confrontation, according to the club, was the invasion of the lawn by a drunk boy who punched one of the athletes. In one of the videos of the mess, she shows the wound in her mouth for the camera.

Another moment of confusion that occurred after the game. An athlete from Caxias shows a wound in her mouth. Her teammate warns that she was assaulted by a man pic.twitter.com/rdfI6RXzHU — Rafael Oliveira (@rafaelmoliveira) October 17, 2021

In addition, Duque de Caxias denounces the inexistence of police officers on site to ensure the safety of those involved, which is mandatory. Finally, the club complained about the conditions in the locker room. The match was held at the CFZ field, in the neighborhood of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in Rio. It is there that Bangu and Boavista host their games for the female Carioca.

Check out the full statement from Duque de Caxias below:

Repudiation note from Duque de Caxias Photo: Reproduction

The report found that the aggressor is the boyfriend of a Bangu player. After all the confusion, those involved ended up at the police station. But the Baixada team gave up on filing a complaint.

When contacted, Bangu only informed that “it will not manifest itself, as it has already given its position on what happened. It will await the FERJ game report to take the appropriate measures”. Already and the Football Federation of Rio (Ferj), organizer of the tournament, said it will wait for the preparation of the match report. But he stressed that the stadium is entitled to receive games.

Check out Ferj’s note:

“Nothing justifies violence! The Department of Competitions of the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro awaits the summary of the match Bangu x Duque de Caxias, for the Carioca Women’s Championship, held last Saturday (16/10), with reports of the incident to take administrative measures and forward it to the Court of Sports Justice (TJD-RJ) for investigation and appropriate sanctions.

Antunes Stadium, located in the Centro Futebol Zico (CFZ), has all the technical reports to host a football match – which has been happening in all series and categories, without criticism regarding the structure or reports of confusion.

The Football Federation of Rio raises the flag of peace in football and fights violence, whether on or off the field“.