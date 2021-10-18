Durant Seeks 3rd Career Title Amid Kyrie’s Controversy | nba

Over the 13 seasons since arriving in the NBA in 2007-2008, Kevin Durant has built a reputation as one of the best active players in the league (and in its history). However, a fate haunts the wing: only playing in the Golden State Warriors, with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, could he be champion.

Before reaching the Warriors, Durant hit the crossbar a few times for the Oklahoma City Thunder, earning a runner-up and three Western Conference final eliminations.

Since leaving Golden State in 2019, KD has played for the Brooklyn Nets. But again, for the New York team he failed to be champion. In the only season he played, in 2020, was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinal and saw Giannis Antetokounmpo take the cup to the Bucks.

KD has by his side, since last season, two geniuses in Kyrie Irving and James Harden, forming one of the best trios in the NBA… or should have. Kyrie Irving may not play the season after being sidelined by the Nets for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since, according to NBA protocols, Irving could not participate in the away games because he was not vaccinated, the franchise decided to keep the point guard away from all activities until he takes the immunizer.

The start with promising trio in OKC

Durant was selected by the former Seattle Supersonics, which later became the Oklahoma City Thunder, and had a great team there. Alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden, both early in their careers, Durant hit the crossbar after losing the NBA Finals to the Miami Heat of LeBron, Bosh and Wade in 2011-2012.

For Oklahoma, KD still lost in the conference finals in 2010-2011, in 2013-2014 and, cruelest of all, in 2015-2016, when he opened 3-1 over record holder Golden State Warriors, but he took the turn.

The dynasty in Golden State

For the following year, Durant adopted the motto “if you can’t beat them, join them” and signed for three years with the Golden State Warriors. In California, the wing reached the most victorious period of his career and won the only titles.

There were three consecutive NBA Finals, two against LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers, and one against Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors, with two finals titles and two MVP awards, both against the Cavs.

Last season, he saw the team runner-up to the Raptors off the court after tearing his Achilles tendon early in Game Five. Without KD and Klay Thompson, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his knee in game six, Golden State was no match and lost 4-2 to Canadians.

Brooklyn Star Trio Disappointment

Durant was out for the entire 2019-2020 season still recovering from the injury sustained while playing for Golden State. Surrounded by doubts due to the serious injury, the Nets’ 7 shirt returned to his old form. There were 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists average for the winger in 35 games.

Despite playing well, Kevin Durant was unable to repeat the success he had in California and ended up being eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference.