Earth may be surrounded by giant magnetic tunnel, new study points out (PHOTO)

Mysterious structures that exist in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades can finally be explained.

The North Polar Spur (North Polar Spur) structure and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a tunnel-like structure that surrounds the Solar System, and many nearby stars.

The North Polar Spur is a huge ridge of hot, X-ray and radio-emitting gas that rises above the plane of the galaxy and starts near the constellation Sagittarius and extends into the constellations Scorpio and Wolf. The other structure, called the Fan Region, is similar and is on the opposite side of the sky.

“If we looked at the sky we would see this tunnel-shaped structure in almost every direction, that is, if we had eyes that could see radio light,” said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada.

Researchers have known about these two structures since the 1960s, but they have been difficult to understand. That's because it's really hard to figure out exactly how far away they are; distances range from hundreds to thousands of light years.

However, no analysis had linked the two structures to each other. The Canadian astronomer and her team were able to show that the two regions and the radio signals in space between them could be connected, thus solving many of the problems associated with both. Using modeling and simulations, the researchers discovered what the sky would look like seen in radio waves if the two were linked by magnetic filaments.

With this, the team was able to determine that the most likely distance from Earth to these structures in the Solar System is about 350 light years, which is consistent with other estimates based on data from the Gaia mission. The entire length of the tunnel modeled by West and his team is approximately 1,000 light years.

Even more work is needed to confirm the results, and then model the structure in greater detail.

The team is planning to do more complex modeling, but suggests that higher resolution observations would help reveal hidden details that show how the structure fits into the larger galactic context.

“Magnetic fields do not exist in isolation. They all must connect to each other. So the next step is to better understand how this local magnetic field connects to both the larger-scale galactic magnetic field and the smaller-scale magnetic fields of ours. Sun and Earth,” said the astronomer.

“I think it’s just amazing to imagine that these structures are everywhere, whenever we look at the night sky,” he concluded.