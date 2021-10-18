Éder Jofre Enters Boxing Hall of Fame at US Ceremony | boxing

Three-time featherweight and bantamweight world champion Éder Jofre, the first Brazilian to hold a world-renowned boxing belt, entered the West Coast Hall of Fame this Sunday. The former boxer, accompanied by his sons Marcel and Andrea, was one of those honored at the ceremony, which took place at a hotel in Los Angeles next to the Walk of Fame and the cinema that houses the Oscars.
Éder, 85 years old, was already part of another relevant Hall of Fame in the United States, in the state of New York, since 1992. He is the only Brazilian to appear in the two “sacred” places.
The Jofre family traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday, after waiting a year for the ceremony. His entry into the West Coast Hall of Fame was initially slated for 2020, but the new coronavirus pandemic prompted organizers to reschedule the event.
Éder Jofre, alongside his sons Marcel and Andrea, at the Boxing Hall of Fame — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues
Physically debilitated and affected by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (neurological disease caused by an impact on the head), Éder wanted to make the trip to the USA. The children then consulted the doctor who accompanied them and thought it was worth it.
– It’s a source of pride for the whole family and a recognition for my father, already in his advanced age. He likes to have contact with boxing people and to be revered, so we agreed to come – said Marcel Jofre, the eldest son of the former boxer.
Tribute to Éder Jofre in the Boxing Hall of Fame — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues
In addition to Éder, other important names in boxing history were immortalized at the ceremony, such as Oscar De La Hoya and the Japanese Fighting Harada – this, by the way, Éder’s rival in the 1960s.
