Eduardo Bolsonaro’s wife says that sheik’s photo trip to Dubai has ‘zero cost’ for public coffers – 10/18/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Heloísa Bolsonaro, married to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), defended her husband after he was criticized for having traveled to Dubai with his family to participate in Expo 2020.

The criticism intensified after a photograph in which Heloísa, Eduardo and the couple’s daughter, Georgia, appear wearing traditional clothes, circulated on social networks on Sunday (17). In the image, Eduardo appears dressed as a “sheik”, while Heloisa and her daughter wear dresses and accessories on their heads.

“This is mockery with Brazilians. Eduardo Bolsonaro took his family along with the government entourage to Dubai and played at being a sheikh, while 19 million people are hungry in Brazil,” wrote deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), leader of the minority of the Chamber, on social networks.

​On her Instagram profile, Heloisa came out in her husband’s defense. “The left is crazy about this sheikh huh kkkkkkk you so awesome”, he wrote in reply to a follower with the image of Eduardo in the clothes.

In another post, he stated that former presidents Lula (PT) and Dilma Rousseff (PT) “and so many others who make fun of the Brazilian people.” “It seems like something out of this world that Eduardo can be traveling with his family (and work), without spending a real of public money, right? Many people don’t seem to be able to believe it,” he continued.

“Our coming to Dubai represents zero cost to the State,” continued Heloisa. “Whenever we travel, we do it with our own resources. There is no price to pay for this clear conscience and there is no need to hide anything we do.”

In response to another follower about the reason for the trip, Heloísa stated that her husband went to Dubai to represent the Parliamentary Front Brazil – UAE. “Eduardo is super active in Brazilian foreign policy and has excellent relations with several leaders around the world. Here in Dubai, for six months, Expo 2020 takes place, a fair in which Brazil has an extremely important pavilion to attract business, agreements and investments “, he said.

She also stated that “whenever possible” accompanies her husband on business trips. “It has always been like this and will continue to be! We make a point of staying together. Eduardo recognizes the value and importance of having his wife by his side and follows the growth of his daughter, even with the fast pace of his work. We value the family”, he concluded .

Expo 2020 is the world’s leading innovation and creative economy event. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will travel to Dubai to participate in the day dedicated to Brazil at the event, on November 15th.

Deputy Marcelo Freixo said on the networks that opposition parliamentarians called the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to determine the expenses of the federal government’s delegation at Expo 2020.

“Ali Banana and the 40 thieves of the Bolsonaro misgovernment are partying in Dubai while 20 million people are starving, scavenging food from the garbage. We in the opposition called the TCU to investigate this mess, paid for with money that is coming out of the pockets of Brazilians “, he wrote.

Eduardo Bolsonaro himself responded to Freixo’s criticisms, calling him a hypocrite for criticizing the trip to Dubai. The president’s son said that Brazilians are starving because the deputy supported social isolation in the pandemic “while he was crowding on Ilha Grande beach with his little friends without masks.”

“I come here to attract jobs to Brazil, to undo the shit you’ve done and blame the president,” he said. “[O] PSOL filed lawsuits to stop people from fighting for their lives, even at a time when no one knew anything about Covid. these yes [são] the real genocides.”

“When things stank, you sneaked out of the PSOL to deceive more people, but the PSOL didn’t leave you,” he concluded, referring to the disaffiliation of the party he was in since 2005. Currently at the PSB, Freixo is a pre-candidate for the Government of River.