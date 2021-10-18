Elden Ring has leaked snippet running on Xbox One

The short video shows that it will be possible to jump in the game

A certainty about any fan of the souls franchise is that they (and I) are counting the minutes to get your hands on Elden Ring, the next title in the souls-like genre from From Software. While January 21 isn’t enough, we’re left with what’s on the internet game like this leaked video captured on an Xbox One showing character movement.

Posted on Twitter by Jeff Grubb, the 27-second video shows the character’s movement, which looks a lot like Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne, with the exception of the novelty for games of the genre from From Software: the jump. Yes, it is possible to jump into other games, but not naturally as it appears to be in Elden Ring. Sekiro, so far, was the only game that allowed you to perform the action (quite exaggerated, ninja stuff).

Jeff Grub believes that the snippet was captured on an Xbox One X due to the fluidity of camera and character movement. He also says that it is a oldest build of the game. “Leaker says this is (on) Xbox One. I bet it’s Xbox One X based on frame rate. It’s a few weeks ago,” comments the publisher.

It’s nothing new to say that among the hundreds of comments, many criticize the graphics. Hidetaka Miyazaki said the Development of Elden Ring began shortly after they wrapped up production on the latest Dark Souls 3 DLC, Ringed City, in 2017. So of course it wasn’t thought of as the next-gen remake of Demon’s Souls.



It’s not hard to imagine that the engine used must be the same as Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne, the same used also in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice released in 2019. In other words, Elden Ring was already in production. Graphics issues aside, From Software always knew how to bring a beautiful ambiance, no matter the time and the game.

Elden Ring arrives January 21, 2022 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Via: Gamerant