Elden Ring is postponed to February 25, 2022; closed network test is announced

Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring has been pushed back to February 25, 2022. Originally, the title would arrive on January 21st. In return, we had the announcement of a closed network test for the game.

“The depth of the game and the degree of freedom in the strategy exceeded initial expectations, so it was decided to extend development time for final tweaks by moving the release date to February 25, 2022,” said Bandai Namco.

Network testing will provide players with hands-on experience of how the game works, while assisting the development team in testing the servers online before the release date. It will also support cross-play.

Sites to register in the Americas (including Brazil) and Europe, as well as in Japan, are available.

The network test will take place at the following times (from Brasília):

November 12th – 7:00 am ~ 10:00 am

November 12th – 7:00 pm ~ 10:00 pm

November 13 – 3:00 pm ~ 6:00 pm

November 14 – 7:00 pm ~ 10:00 pm

November 14 – 11:00 pm ~ 2:00 am

Elden Ring will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.





