Elderly cries when taking a booster dose against Covid and congratulates SUS and Pasteur: ‘vaccine is humanity’s greatest invention’ | São Paulo

“I am very happy to be in Brazil and to have this SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]. Today is my day for the 3rd dose, we just have to congratulate the SUS, congratulate the vaccine, which was created by Louis Pasteur, in 1850”, he said.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, I’ve been taking the entire vaccine, because the vaccine is humanity’s greatest invention”, he completes.

Scientist Louis Pasteur was instrumental in the creation of vaccines. Pasteur’s experience with vaccines came when he was studying avian cholera, a disease caused by Pasteurella multocida. A Pasteur assistant went on vacation and accidentally left a forgotten culture in the laboratory. When he returned, the aged culture was no longer effective in infecting the birds. Pasteur then carried out a second experiment, in which these chickens were infected with a new, virulent culture (causes disease). To his surprise the chickens survived the challenge.

In 1881, Pasteur also worked on the same principle to produce avirulent anthrax bacteria (Bacillus anthracis), cultivating them at high temperatures. These heat-attenuated bacteria were used as a vaccine to protect sheep against challenge with virulent anthrax bacteria. With this Pasteur vaccine, in 1881, the mortality of sheep was drastically reduced to 0.34% and that of cattle to 1%.

Finally, in 1885, Pasteur began his studies on rabies, using the dried spinal cords of rabbits and dogs infected with the virus as material to prepare the vaccine, for which he became most famous.

Elderly and booster dose

The City Hall of São Paulo compared the hospitalizations registered between the 8th and 28th of September and compared with the numbers recorded at the peak of the pandemic in the city, between the 7th and 27th of April, when the number of hospitalized patients per day was above 500. The month is considered the most lethal of the pandemic.

By comparison, hospitalizations for Covid-19 fell 90% in the city. According to the assistant secretary, most hospitalized patients are elderly.