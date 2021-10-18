Eliana honors a fan who died shortly after participating in her show

A viewer, Deia, who had her story told in “Programa Eliana” (SBT), at the end of September, died a week after her participation in the attraction. Moved, the presenter regretted the news and dedicated the Sunday in memory of the fan.

Aunt Deia, as she was known, died last October 7th, victim of a heart attack.

“Do you remember Tia Deia? The one who came on stage to show her faith, to bring hope for a better world with her kindness and generosity. Unfortunately she didn’t have the chance to enjoy the fruits she harvested here with us. Tia Deia left in a very way. premature and unexpected. This program is dedicated to her, my deep feelings to the family and may God comfort everyone,” lamented Eliana in yesterday’s program.

“And today’s Eliana program was dedicated to her, Tia Deia. Go in peace, aunt! Our feelings to family and friends”, wrote the official profile of the SBT program on Twitter.

On social networks, viewers also lamented the news.