Eliana’s viewer dies soon after participating in the program

“Tia Deia”, a viewer who participated in SBT’s Eliana Program, died on October 7th last October due to a heart attack. In the program shown this Sunday (17), Eliana insisted on dedicating the Sunday attraction in memory of Deia. “Do you remember Aunt Deia? The one who came on stage to show her faith, to bring hope for a better world with her affection and generosity”, began saying the presenter of Silvio Santos.

And he continued giving the sad news: “Unfortunately she didn’t have the chance to enjoy the fruits she reaped here with us. Aunt Deia left in a very premature and unexpected way. This program is dedicated to her, my deep feelings to the family and may God comfort you all”, finished Eliana in honor of “Tia Deia”. On social networks, Internet users lamented the loss:

“Aunt Deia has passed away! As well, my feelings to the whole family. Watching Eliana’s show is coming to her story, I’ve won several awards. In order to change the reality of your family, there was no time to enjoy the awards. Very Sad @SBTonline @ProgramaEliana”, lamented a viewer of the SBT program on his Twitter profile.

“Unfortunately Tia Déia, a very generous pastry seller who lives in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro. Came to pass away. Tia Déia participated in the @Eliana Program last September 26th #Eliana”, said another netizen. “And today’s #Eliana program was dedicated to her, Tia Deia! Go in peace, aunt! Our feelings to family and friends”, wrote the profile of the Eliana Program on the microblog.

Continues after advertising

Eliana vents about risky pregnancy

The presenter Eliana moved her followers on the afternoon of Tuesday (12), when she let out some air on her social networks in celebration of the holiday of the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. The SBT communicator published some photos of her two children (Arthur, aged 10, and Manuela, aged 4). Eliana also recalled the risky pregnancy of her youngest daughter:

“Only reasons to thank God and Our Lady Aparecida for today. It took almost five months in bed taking care of a high-risk pregnancy to minimize future problems and try to make Manuela come into the world in the healthiest way possible”, began saying the presenter of Silvio Santos’ channel. Then, Eliana spoke about the importance of her faith and the support she received from family, friends and her eldest son Arthur:

“In addition to my faith in Our Lady, all the support from family, friends and much prayer, I had the support of a child who was strong, companion and very understanding: Arthur. We created our story inside a hospital room, did lessons, drew, had dinner together, watched TV and he was always an example of brother and son. He never complained about anything. He knew how to wait for his sister’s arrival’, said.

The blonde also said that her son Arthur was the strength she needed to continue and was thrilled to remember the date of Nossa Senhora Aparecida and to share for the first time the difficult moments she went through during the pregnancy of her daughter Manuela: “Today, on Children’s Day, after so many trials, I get emotional when I revisit some memories of this time and share them with you, for the first time, who cheered so much for our victory.“.

The communicator ended the tribute to the children talking about the companionship of the children: “They are beautiful together, together and defending each other. May it be like this forever. Thank you my children, life is much better since you guys arrived. Happy day my angels”, wrote the presenter Eliana on her Instagram profile.

Unfortunately Tia Déia, a very generous pastry seller who lives in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro. Came to pass away. Aunt Déia participated in the Program @Eliana last september 26th 🥺 #Eliana pic.twitter.com/ORjMSKUMZ7 — @dinhoaugustto (@dinhoaugustto) October 17, 2021