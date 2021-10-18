Employees are afraid that home office will affect promotions

The pandemic period made the home office mandatory for all companies and highly approved by employees. A survey carried out by the Faculty of Economics and Administration of the University of São Paulo (FIA-USP) shows that 73% of people are satisfied with their homework. At the same time, with a return to normalcy closer, many professionals are afraid that being away from the office could affect access to promotions.

According to a survey carried out by the global consultancy Korn Ferry, 55% of respondents say that returning to work from the office creates some kind of stress. To make matters worse, 58% say they are afraid to talk to their bosses about continuing to work remotely for fear it will harm their chances of career advancement. It’s that corporate buzzword: who is seen is remembered.

Estadão spoke with employees from several companies who have this feeling, but who chose not to identify themselves. The survey also shows that 70% of respondents say it will be strange to return to the office and 74% say they are more productive when they work from home.

In other words: returning to the offices will be more difficult than simply opening the doors to welcome employees back. It is not by chance that this type of concern is circulating in the human resources area of ​​Itaú Unibanco. According to the director of the area at the bank, Valeria Marretto, there are many discussions about this fear of employees who prefer the home office needing to return by order of their superiors.

“This is a fear with practically everyone I talk to, but what Milton himself (Maluhy Filho, president of Itaú) has been talking about at lives is for us to have a vision of flexibility and that the return will continue to be voluntary,” he says. Valeria.

Despite having half of its nearly 100,000 employees working daily since the beginning of the pandemic in bank branches, the return of the other 50% to the office is still gradual. Today, for example, only 20% of the space in buildings is allowed to be used.

As they are already operating in the 100% face-to-face model, employees of the Viver developer who want to work someday from home will need their manager’s permission.

“We guide our managers to analyze the situation, understand the situation of the employee’s mental health and also if this person’s work is possible to do from home”, says Ricardo Piccinini, president of Viver.

Management

For Fátima Motta, professor of leadership and career at ESPM, this new moment creates uncertainty because of the novelty, but companies need to create or improve ways to measure employee performance not by physical presence, but by the results delivered. “Obviously people would need to go to the office someday or another, but promotions and firings need to be performance-based. That boss culture of having to see the employee working is a thing of the past,” he says.

Therefore, in the view of the human resources director of the Catho hiring portal, Patrícia Suzuki, it is essential that this return is transparent on both sides: both the companies in their intentions and the employees in their demands – without, of course, being punished for expressing their opinions.

“Companies must clarify for professionals about the possibilities of promotions at that time or in the near future”, says Patrícia. “And leaders play a fundamental role in generating bonds between teams.”

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.