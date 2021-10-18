Entrepreneur invests in robot that simulates human conversations to teach English | Small Business & Big Business

German scientist and businessman Jan Krutzinna invested R$1.2 million in a robot that teaches English. It is software that simulates human conversation and provides new tasks and feedback for the student to interact.

“It gives new tasks, feedback to the student, he interacts like a conversation. It’s a robotic conversation, but it’s very different than a traditional conversation or a book”, explains Krutzinna.

The robot uses WhatsApp, the favorite application of Brazilians.

The platform was created by Jan Krutzinna. “I moved here from New York because I bet Brazil was the best place to create this innovation, scale up and then export. Our little robot was created in Belo Horizonte and is now in Germany. And we are seeing WhatsApp as a global tool”, he says.

The robot uses algorithms to talk to students. He reviews the questions and answers, both in writing and by audio.

The robot is hired by schools or companies that provide the service to their students or employees.

Packages start at R$15 per month. In two years, the robot has already taught English to more than 500 thousand Brazilians.

The company plans to double that number by the end of next year. The business’s turnover is R$ 3 million per year.

See the full report in the video above.