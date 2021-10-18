Entrepreneur of Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians, recalls a disallowed goal and nudges Cruzeiro and Ded

Will Dantas, manager of midfielder Pedrinho, recalled the anniversary of the final date of the 2018 Brazil Cup through social networks. The player’s representative, a Corinthians spawn and currently at Shakhtar Donetsk, recalled the player’s disallowed goal and took the opportunity to snipe Cruzeiro and defender Dedé.

“Good morning. Today it’s been three years since Pedrinho’s canceled goal against Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil. And Cruzeiro is going through a not-so-good phase, right? And Seu Dedé hasn’t played until today. Thanks!”, he said, in post on Instagram – see below.

The businessman refers to the controversial bid that led to the invalidation of Pedrinho’s goal, which would be the turn of Timão. The match was the second of the tournament’s decision. In the first half, Cruzeiro had won at home by 1-0 and on the return, at Neo Química Arena, they also opened the scoring in the first half.

In the second stage, Corinthians managed to tie in the opening minutes, with Jadson taking a penalty. At 24, after the ball was thrown into the area by goalkeeper Fábio, Dedé shared with the same Jadson and ruled out the danger. In the leftover, Pedrinho hit a kick in the drawer and would turn the game around if judge Wagner do Nascimento had not annulled the move with the help of the VAR, seeing a foul by the Corinthians 10 shirt on the Cruzeiro defender.

In Serie B, Cruzeiro occupies the 11th position, 11 points away from the access zone to the first division. Dedé, on the other hand, has not played a game since September 2019 and is currently in the process of physical recovery. The athlete was involved in a long legal fight to get the termination of his contract with the club from Minas Gerais and even sued the team, charging amounts in court.

See the video posted by businessman Will Dantas

See more at: Pedrinho and Corinthians History.