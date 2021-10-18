Even with pressure from the States, a review of the ICMS on fuels must be approved by the Senate

If the matter is guaranteed, the tax charged in the federative units will be calculated based on the average of previous years, which may reduce collection

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Estimates of the senators who will vote in favor of the proposal are that the value of a liter of fuel will fall by 8%



Despite criticism from states and opposition, the Senate tends to approve the proposal that foresees a fixed value for the ICMS of fuels. The article, which has already passed through the Chamber, aims to reduce the final price to consumers. The tax charged in each federative unit would be calculated based on the average of the two previous years. Senator Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS) considers the measure positive and says he is inclined to vote in favor of it. “Now, it is true that states and municipalities will lose revenue. That is why it is imperative that we fight, that we advocate all the time, so that the federal, state and municipal governments reduce their costs, spend less, so that you can lower taxes”, he analyzed. In his estimates, if the project is approved, the price of a liter could fall by up to 8%. Senator José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), in turn, criticizes the role of the federal government in the fuel crisis.

“This is unacceptable and the result will be almost nil. As far as it is up to me, in the Senate, this will not be the alternative. Brazil needs credibility, trust and respect so that we can reduce prices and hold this inflation down”, he analyzed. The toucan affirms that Planalto Palace “outsources competences” when he sends the matter to Congress. The Secretary of Finance of Mato Grosso, Rogério Luiz Gallo, does not believe that the change in ICMS will bring relief to the consumer’s pocket. “Any reduction, any change in tax policy is unlikely to have a direct and objective impact, on the same scale, in the same proportion for the final consumer. I’ll give you an example, a recent example: the federal government in early February cut 31 cents from PIS-Confins, which are two federal products, on diesel, and in the pump, a month and a half later, they had only been reflected three cents,” he calculated. Both Gallo and other states complain that the change in ICMS will cause a loss in revenue. Before voting on the matter, senators want to hear from experts, finance secretaries and the governors themselves.

*With information from reporter Fernando Martins