Evergrande’s ‘Ghost Towns’ Expose China’s Real Estate Crisis

BEIJING — The crisis at Evergrande, the Chinese construction giant, is just one more element in the gradual decline of the sector in China, after a strong explosion in the past decade, say analysts interviewed by CNN. One of the alarming factors is the oversupply, which leaves tens of millions of apartments empty, a movement called ‘ghost cities’.

indebted: Evergrande, Chinese homebuilder on the brink of default, raises $5 billion with subsidiary sale

Capital Economics Asia Chief Economist Mark Williams has estimated on CNN that China has about 30 million properties for sale, enough to support about 80 million people — equivalent to Germany’s population, and nearly twice as much. population of the state of São Paulo.

In addition, Capital Economics estimates that there are 100 million properties that have been purchased but are still not being used, enough to accommodate 260 million people, or 50 million more than the Brazilian population.

The real estate sector and others related to it represent around 30% of China’s GDP. This proportion is much higher than in other developed economies, according to Williams. And this has sustained the country’s economic growth.

Specialists, however, have come to fear that the expansion of the real estate sector will be a time bomb, mainly due to the high indebtedness of contractors and developers to run the projects.

Did you see this? Captain Kirk, from ‘Star Trek’, becomes the oldest person to travel into space. See how was the flight

At the heart of the problem is Evergrande, the most indebted company in the world, with $300 billion in liabilities. In the wake of the giant’s crisis, however, several other contractors revealed difficulties in cash flow, renegotiating debt maturities.

In a recently published report, Moody’s Analytics economist Christina Zhu said 12 Chinese real estate companies had defaults of nearly $3 billion in the first half of 2021.

fear of default: Evergrande crisis paralyzes projects and provokes buyers’ revolt

“This is equivalent to almost 20% of the total number of developers in the first six months of the year, the highest in all sectors in mainland China,” he told CNN.

About 90% of properties in China are still sold at the plant.

According to Bank of America, Evergrande has sold about 200,000 properties that have not yet been delivered to buyers, and buyers increasingly fear they will end up empty handed.