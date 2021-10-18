Ex-Vasco Betrayed, Case with Model: Recall Controversies Between Wanda Nara and Icardi | International

Reproduction/Instagram Relationship between Wanda Nara and Icardi came to an end

The marriage between PSG striker Mauro Icardi and model Wanda Nara has come to an end. According to L’Equipe newspaper, Wanda left Paris with her daughters and Icardi was not present at the last PSG training session.

Italian celebrity press points to an affair between the Argentine and model China Suarez (see photos in gallery below)

as a trigger for separation, with signs of betrayal on the part of the player. In the message she deleted, Wanda cursed a woman without naming her and made accusations that seem aimed at her now ex-husband. “Another family that you destroy for one v…”, he wrote.

Wanda and Icardi have been together since 2014. The 34-year-old model was acting as the 28-year-old player’s manager. They have two daughters together.

The couple collects controversies since they announced the beginning of the relationship. Wanda is the ex-wife of Maxi López, with whom Icardi was a close friend. The former couple has three children together, and the PSG player used to frequent the family’s house.

Icardi and Wanda took over the relationship shortly after breaking up with Maxi. In a biography, the PSG attacker revealed that he was already talking to the model during the last moments of the marriage between her and the now ex-friend. In later encounters on the field, Maxi ignored Icardi’s attempts to comply.

The last controversy involving the two was in the attempt to renew the striker’s contract with Inter, in 2019. Negotiations, led by Wanda, stalled and Icardi went into crisis with the Italian club. He ended up losing the captain’s belt and being removed from matches, which aroused the anger of fans against his wife. Icardi ended up leaving Inter for PSG the following year.