Excited, Diego Ribas is happy and thanks Flamengo’s attitude

Flamengo is going through a phase of ecstasy in the Brazilian Championship, aiming at the leader Atlético-MG, who is 11 points ahead of the rubro-negra team. In addition, it is preparing for the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, which takes place on November 27, against Palmeiras.

But meanwhile, the club took the opportunity to have a party this Saturday (16). Flamengo invited the children of players to the Training Center, to spend a day with their parents at work. Later, there were still celebrations on account of Children’s Day.

Midfielder Diego Ribas thanked the attitude on his Twitter: “More than special visits today, to make our work environment even lighter and more joyful. Special thanks to all employees and board of directors of Flamengo for the affection and respect for our families!”.

The team is prepared for the duel soon. Flamengo has a very important duel to keep dreaming of the Brazilian Championship title. The team led by Renato Gaúcho enters the field and receives Cuiabá, this Sunday (17th), at 20:30 (Brasilia time).

For this duel, midfielder Diego Ribas was listed after a month out recovering from a calf muscle injury. The expectation is that the athlete will stay on the bench and enter the second stage to acquire game rhythm aiming at the final stretch of the season.