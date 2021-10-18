Facebook doesn’t delete all posts that violate the rules, says newspaper; social network says limits circulation of hate speech | Technology

The newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” published this Sunday (17) a report that demonstrates, once again, Facebook’s omission regarding hateful content and excessive violence. Mark Zuckerberg is CEO of Facebook, which is part of a group also formed by WhatsApp and Instagram.

According to internal documents to which the newspaper had access, the social network deletes few posts that violate the rules for hate speech, nor does it punish the authors of these contents.

The report also says that Facebook’s artificial intelligence is not able to detect inappropriate content, which remain published on the platform.

The newspaper claims that when the social network’s algorithm is not sure that the content violates the rules, it chooses to show content less often to social network users.

Despite this, the documents the newspaper had access to show that the social network decided two years ago decrease the time human reviewers were dedicated to analyzing reports of hate speech and took steps to reduce complaints in this category as well.

The information collected by the newspaper contrasts with assertions by Facebook executives that artificial intelligence would solve these problems for the company.

In a note published this Sunday (17), Facebook’s vice president of integrity, Guy Rosen, says the social network focuses on reducing the amount of times this content is seen by users and that technology has had an impact on combating hate speech.

Also according to Rosen, the social network uses technology to proactively detect these contents, forward them to reviewers and, finally, delete them from Facebook.

“Data extracted from leaked documents is being used ​​to create a narrative that the technology we use to combat hate speech is inadequate and that we misrepresent our progress. This is not true,” the statement said.

“We don’t want to see hatred on our platform, nor our users or advertisers, and we are transparent about our work to remove it. What these documents demonstrate is that our work of integrity is a multi-year journey. teams work continuously to develop our systems, identify problems and create solutions.”

Statements by Frances Haugen

The report from “The Wall Street Journal” was published in an already very troubled month for the social network. On Oct. 4, the company suffered a blackout when Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down for six hours in a global crash. Also that day, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, said the company puts profits above safety, hides information and is aware that social media can be dangerous for children.

“They want you to believe between having a social network full of polarizing content or free speech.”

“Facebook realized that if they change the algorithm to be more secure, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click fewer ads, and they’ll make less money.”

Former Facebook employee accuses the social network of harming children and undermining democracy

In response, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posted on the social network that the organization is “deeply concerned with issues like safety, well-being and mental health” and said there is a “false image being painted of the company.”

He also declared it untrue that Facebook prioritizes profit over the safety and well-being of its users. “That’s just not true,” he wrote.