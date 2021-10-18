Fan Recreates RE Village Castlevania Style

Resident Evil Village, the latest game in Capcom’s survival horror franchise, impressed audiences and critics alike, yielding creations from passionate fans even months after its release.

What if the eighth game in the series was reimagined in Castlevania style, complete with 2D pixel art and similar gameplay? If you have an idea of ​​what it would be like to mix these two franchises, know that a fan has gone one step further and made it a reality.

Known only as OcO, the user created a RE Village demake titled ResidentVania, recreating the game’s Castle Dimitrescu as if it were the first stage of Nintendinho’s original Castlevania; as you can see in the video above.

All enemies from the early part of RE Village can be found in the castle, including the fearsome Lady Dimitrescu. ResidentVania can be downloaded for free, with the option to reward the creator if you wish.

Resident Evil Village is available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

