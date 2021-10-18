Fantástico loses audience after time change and the end of the Faustão era on Globo· TV News

The biggest show on TV on Sundays, Fantástico has lost audience since it started airing at 8:30 pm, half an hour later than before. The change in the electronic magazine’s schedule happened after Domingão’s debut with Huck and the end of the Faustão era at Globo.

On the first 24 Sundays of 2021, when it was aired at 8 pm on the trail of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), the program presented by Tadeu Schmidt and Poliana Abritta recorded an average of 21.7 points in Greater São Paulo, an index also boosted waiting for the formations of the big brother Brazil in the first half.

Between June and August, broadcast after the Super Dança dos Famosos with Tiago Leifert, Fantástico scored 19.2 boupe points — in this period, the most watched edition had an average of 21.2 and the one with the lowest audience closed with 16 .4 (negative record for the year so far).

With seven Sundays in the post-Sunday phase with Huck, the journalist has 18.5 points and only surpassed the 20 in ibope once. In all other six weeks, the performance was below the 19 average. Yesterday (17), on air between 8:30 pm and 11:22 pm, the attraction scored 18.3.

See below the audiences on Sunday, October 17, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7
Holy Mass4,5
São Paulo antenna6.3
Small Business, Big Business7.4
Rural Globe10.3
Auto sport9.2
Spectacular sport8.6
The Masked Singer Brazil Special10.7
Zig Zag Arena9.6
Brasileirão 2021: Palmeiras x International17.5
Sunday with Huck15.9
Fantastic18.3
Sunday Major: Master’s Blow8.7
Cinema: Up to the Limit of Honor4.3
Hour 14.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.2
Religious0.8
Track Record Kids4.2
Cine Major: The Attack6.6
Faro time7,8
Sing with Me Teen 28.3
Spectacular Sunday8.9
The Farm 137.4
World Record Awards7.3
Camera Record5.7
Chicago PD2.8
Religious0.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.7
SBT Weekly Newspaper2,3
on the road2.7
SBT Sports2,3
Always well1.9
Impressive News3.9
Nice Sunday7.5
eliana8.8
wheel to wheel7.6
Tele Seine7.1
Silvio Santos Program7.2
homicide division4.0
Free Cinema: An Animal Crack 22.8
Serious crimes2,3
Lassie1.8
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin1.7
First Impact2,3

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP