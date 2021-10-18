Fantástico loses audience after time change and the end of the Faustão era on Globo· TV News

The biggest show on TV on Sundays, Fantástico has lost audience since it started airing at 8:30 pm, half an hour later than before. The change in the electronic magazine’s schedule happened after Domingão’s debut with Huck and the end of the Faustão era at Globo.

On the first 24 Sundays of 2021, when it was aired at 8 pm on the trail of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), the program presented by Tadeu Schmidt and Poliana Abritta recorded an average of 21.7 points in Greater São Paulo, an index also boosted waiting for the formations of the big brother Brazil in the first half.

Between June and August, broadcast after the Super Dança dos Famosos with Tiago Leifert, Fantástico scored 19.2 boupe points — in this period, the most watched edition had an average of 21.2 and the one with the lowest audience closed with 16 .4 (negative record for the year so far).

With seven Sundays in the post-Sunday phase with Huck, the journalist has 18.5 points and only surpassed the 20 in ibope once. In all other six weeks, the performance was below the 19 average. Yesterday (17), on air between 8:30 pm and 11:22 pm, the attraction scored 18.3.

See below the audiences on Sunday, October 17, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7 Holy Mass 4,5 São Paulo antenna 6.3 Small Business, Big Business 7.4 Rural Globe 10.3 Auto sport 9.2 Spectacular sport 8.6 The Masked Singer Brazil Special 10.7 Zig Zag Arena 9.6 Brasileirão 2021: Palmeiras x International 17.5 Sunday with Huck 15.9 Fantastic 18.3 Sunday Major: Master’s Blow 8.7 Cinema: Up to the Limit of Honor 4.3 Hour 1 4.8 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.2 Religious 0.8 Track Record Kids 4.2 Cine Major: The Attack 6.6 Faro time 7,8 Sing with Me Teen 2 8.3 Spectacular Sunday 8.9 The Farm 13 7.4 World Record Awards 7.3 Camera Record 5.7 Chicago PD 2.8 Religious 0.9

Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.7 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2,3 on the road 2.7 SBT Sports 2,3 Always well 1.9 Impressive News 3.9 Nice Sunday 7.5 eliana 8.8 wheel to wheel 7.6 Tele Seine 7.1 Silvio Santos Program 7.2 homicide division 4.0 Free Cinema: An Animal Crack 2 2.8 Serious crimes 2,3 Lassie 1.8 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.7 First Impact 2,3

Source: Broadcasters