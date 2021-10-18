Farm 13: Gui Araujo laments how they were kissed and “post-stayed” with Marina Ferrari, and reveals fear; watch

Anyone who faithfully follows “A Fazenda 13” knows that, at one time or another, the kiss between Marina Ferrari and Gui Araujo would happen. And it happened at the “Amusement Park” party this Friday (15th), but it seems that for the influencer things did not unfold the way they should… Gui opened his “feelings” in a conversation with Lary Bottino yesterday (16th). In the chat, the two influencers also took the opportunity to comment on the “game” of the confinement colleagues.

“You know I’m more reclusive”, said Bill. “But nobody forced you”, countered Lary. And Bill continued: “Not? It’s something I wanted, but being here ends up happening several stops at the wrong times. If it was to have something like that, man, we’d kiss the house, sleep together all the time”, said the influencer.

Continuing the dialogue, Lary said that in bed no one would see, but the pawn stated that the issue was not visibility, but the judgment of the public. “I don’t know why she gets angry afterwards, I don’t know if everyone is following, I don’t know how they’re being seen, I don’t know if anyone will think I did something wrong, if I screwed up with her and such. I’m getting too exposed, you know? Do I want exposure? I want it, but not this unnecessary one”, he said. Watch:

Lary and Gui also commented on Marina’s attitudes in the rural reality show. According to them, the peoa does not have an “appropriate behavior” for those who are participating in a game. “Now that I’m open with Marina, she’s someone I want to talk about, man. She’s an amazing person, but for me she doesn’t have any positioning either, she’s very quiet, it’s not possible, she has to put herself more, it looks like she’s 15 years old”, said Larry.

“Yeah and this talk about you just doing things for you in here bothers, like, just go there, just do the training, just do this, just do that”, agreed Bill. But, in his own words, he will only give his opinion when Marina asks: “Even you, if I think you’re doing shit and you’re not asking me what I think of your attitude, what am I going to go around talking about, understand? It’s on a VT tomorrow and it looks like you’re talking bad about the person, but you’re not, you know? Because she just makes me feel good here in the house, but she never asked me anything. If you asked me I would speak”.

Lary then comments that it would probably be useless to talk to the influencer, because this is her “way” and a change could be frowned upon by the public. “In her I can see that it’s her way. Like, she won’t change and if she changes people will think she’s forcing something. She won’t speak loudly, she won’t be giving a thousand opinions, she’ll always stay neutral, because that’s her way”, said. Check out:

Another pawn that is in the sights of influencers within the program is MC Gui. “One person I think talks a lot, too much, I can’t be around is MC Gui”, said Larry. “Me either. He positions himself too much”, confirmed Araujo. “Very boring, man. He talks about everything and everyone. Did you see yesterday when you were talking? I walked away”, she continued.

Gui also did not stop listing the MC’s faults, but tried to ease the situation: “You are right about everything and always have the last word. And he’s a nice kid, I love him. Although I think he reads well, he thinks he’s a cool kid”. Watch: