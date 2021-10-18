Farm 13: Tati reveals fear of being sued by Anitta and Ivete Sangalo

by

reproduce
Tati Quebra Barraco (photo: Reprodução/PlayPlus)

Tati Breaks Shack

confessed that she is afraid of being sued for

Ivete Sangalo

and

Anitta

after a comment from

Rich Melquiades

in

The Farm 13

, reality show of

Record TV

.

In the headquarters room, in a conversation on Saturday night (16/10) with

Solange Gomes

and

James Piquilo

, the funkeira recalled the speech of the digital influencer who said that within the attraction led by

Adriane Galisteu

There were only sub-celebrities.

“Oh, for me the famous ‘Ivete and Anitta’. Cool, if the person hasn’t despised me. I arrived here with my own legs, I mirrored myself,” declared the hit’s owner

hefty

.

“Me too,” agreed the ex-bathtub muse of the

Gugu

(

1959



2019

).

tati

continued unburdening with

Solange

and highlighted that any wrong word from you, could lead to the famous process.

“But, no, listening to that… Oh, imagine, he wants us to join the fight. Put the name of Ivete, who has nothing to do with it. Put the name of Anitta, which has nothing to do with it,” he blurted out.

understand the crap

Last Friday (06/15), the ex-On vacation with his ex during the recording of the

Faro time

, commanded by

Rodrigo Faro

, got angry with the other participant and fired criticism, saying that no one there is famous.

“Everything for these ‘cancelled’ people, these people are afraid to expose themselves, to show their face, to be cancelled. The Farm will be with anonymous people, because they are not afraid to show their face to hit. famous, which is not famous, because famous for me Anitta and Ivete Sangalo,” he said.

“There aren’t any celebrities here. A lot of sub-celebrities, not even celebrities, if you think. ‘Cancelled,’ who’s going to cancel, guys? It’s not like you can hit it.”

Rich Melquiades