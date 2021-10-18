Farm 13: Tati reveals fear of being sued by Anitta and Ivete Sangalo

Tati Quebra Barraco (photo: Reprodução/PlayPlus)

Tati Breaks Shack



confessed that she is afraid of being sued for



Ivete Sangalo



and



Anitta



after a comment from



Rich Melquiades



in



The Farm 13



, reality show of



Record TV



.

In the headquarters room, in a conversation on Saturday night (16/10) with



Solange Gomes



and



James Piquilo



, the funkeira recalled the speech of the digital influencer who said that within the attraction led by



Adriane Galisteu



There were only sub-celebrities.

“Oh, for me the famous ‘Ivete and Anitta’. Cool, if the person hasn’t despised me. I arrived here with my own legs, I mirrored myself,” declared the hit’s owner



hefty



.

“Me too,” agreed the ex-bathtub muse of the



Gugu



(



1959



–



2019



).

tati



continued unburdening with



Solange



and highlighted that any wrong word from you, could lead to the famous process.

“But, no, listening to that… Oh, imagine, he wants us to join the fight. Put the name of Ivete, who has nothing to do with it. Put the name of Anitta, which has nothing to do with it,” he blurted out.

understand the crap



Last Friday (06/15), the ex-On vacation with his ex during the recording of the



Faro time



, commanded by



Rodrigo Faro



, got angry with the other participant and fired criticism, saying that no one there is famous.

“Everything for these ‘cancelled’ people, these people are afraid to expose themselves, to show their face, to be cancelled. The Farm will be with anonymous people, because they are not afraid to show their face to hit. famous, which is not famous, because famous for me Anitta and Ivete Sangalo,” he said.