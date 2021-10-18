Farm 13: Tati reveals fear of being sued by Anitta and Ivete Sangalo

Tati Breaks Shack
confessed that she is afraid of being sued for
Ivete Sangalo
and
Anitta
after a comment from
Rich Melquiades
in
The Farm 13
, reality show of
Record TV
.
In the headquarters room, in a conversation on Saturday night (16/10) with
Solange Gomes
and
James Piquilo
, the funkeira recalled the speech of the digital influencer who said that within the attraction led by
Adriane Galisteu
There were only sub-celebrities.
“Oh, for me the famous ‘Ivete and Anitta’. Cool, if the person hasn’t despised me. I arrived here with my own legs, I mirrored myself,” declared the hit’s owner
hefty
.
“Me too,” agreed the ex-bathtub muse of the
Gugu
(
1959
–
2019
).
tati
continued unburdening with
Solange
and highlighted that any wrong word from you, could lead to the famous process.
“But, no, listening to that… Oh, imagine, he wants us to join the fight. Put the name of Ivete, who has nothing to do with it. Put the name of Anitta, which has nothing to do with it,” he blurted out.
“Because I’ll tell you something, any word we say wrong, to him [Rico] dont catch anything no. Take it for you and me. We say a wrong word with their name, how are we going to pay for these women’s lawsuits?”.
Last Friday (06/15), the ex-On vacation with his ex during the recording of the
Faro time
, commanded by
Rodrigo Faro
, got angry with the other participant and fired criticism, saying that no one there is famous.
“Everything for these ‘cancelled’ people, these people are afraid to expose themselves, to show their face, to be cancelled. The Farm will be with anonymous people, because they are not afraid to show their face to hit. famous, which is not famous, because famous for me Anitta and Ivete Sangalo,” he said.
“There aren’t any celebrities here. A lot of sub-celebrities, not even celebrities, if you think. ‘Cancelled,’ who’s going to cancel, guys? It’s not like you can hit it.”
Rich Melquiades