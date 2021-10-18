Father of fiance suspected of death of Gabby Petito pulls a poster out of his garden asking ‘what if it was with your daughter?’ – Monet

+



Brian Laundrie’s father removing the poster installing in the garden of his house (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The father of the suspected fiancee in the murder of influencer Gabby Petito (1999-2021) was filmed and photographed pulling a poster out of the garden of his house with the following question: “What if it was Cassie?”. In this case, Cassie is the eldest of Chris Laundrie and older sister of Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since last September 14th.

Watch at the end of the text the video that shows Chris Laundrie removing the poster in his home’s garden.

The poster installed in the garden of Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house which was removed by the father of Gabby Petito’s fiance (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were on a van trip across the United States when she cut herself off from her family at the end of August. Searches for her began in early September and her body was found in a Wyoming state forest on the 19th of last month, five days after her fiancé disappeared without a trace.

Cassie Laundrie spoke with protesters stationed outside her home in early October, making her relationship to the case and her impressions of her brother’s disappearance public. She voiced her doubts about her brother’s innocence and said she doesn’t know if her parents helped him disappear.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo taken during their trip to the US (Photo: Instagram)

Asked if she suspected her parents were involved in Petito’s death, Cassie replied: “I don’t know. We’ve been hearing everything from the news, just like everyone else.” Then, asked if she thought her brother should turn himself in, she said, “Of course.” Then, asked if she suspected her brother, Cassie replied, “I don’t know.”

Cassie Laundrie spoke with protesters installed in front of her house in search of information about Brian Laundrie (Photo: Instagram)

Last week, when forensics conducted by US authorities confirmed that Gabby’s death was caused by strangulation, Laundrie’s parents released a statement calling the incident a “tragedy.” The statement released by the lawyer of the Laundrie family generated anger in Petito’s parents, the influencer’s mother classified the message as “junk”.

Incarcerated since their son’s disappearance, the Laundries said through their legal representative: “Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. Although Brian is in possession of a debit card belonging to Gabby, he is only considered a ‘connected person’ to Gabby’s death. Brian is still missing and when he’s found we’ll deal with the fraud charge against him.”

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt expressed his displeasure with the Laundrie’s statement in an interview with journalist JB Biunno, from the American TV channel WFLA. She stated in relation to the lawyer’s speech: “His words are rubbish. Let him keep talking”.

Nicole Schimidt and her husband have been using their Twitter accounts to express their displeasure with the investigation into their daughter’s death and asking for help in the search for Brian Laundrie. When starting her activities on the social network, at the beginning of last October, the influencer’s mother sent a direct message to her daughter’s fiance: “Mother bear is getting mad! Surrender yourself!”.

Gabby Petito with her mother (Photo: Twitter)

Petito’s corpse was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest after two YouTubers analyzed a personal video they took of the same location, and noted a van in the footage that matched the description of the vehicle Gabby and fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling in and alerted authorities .

Watch below the video that hit social media showing Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris Laundrie, removing the poster from his home’s garden: