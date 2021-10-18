Fazenda 13: Erasmo Viana makes an intimate claim about Marina Ferrari, and the peoa’s team denies it with prints of the two; watch

On Sunday night (17), the influencer Erasmo Viana recalled a ‘story’ in a conversation with Rico Melquiades in ‘A Fazenda 13’. What he didn’t expect was that the story would gain such proportions on social media and would end up being disproved by fellow confinement team Marina Ferrari.

It all started with a chat between the Bahians and the Alagoas, who discussed the last plot of the program in the headquarters room. At the time, Erasmo was Marina’s target in the vote and the decision did not resonate well with the pawn. While analyzing the journalist’s justification for her vote, Viana then stated that the girl didn’t like her talk about Erika Schneider, with whom he had a brief relationship before the confinement.

Next, Viana then insinuated that Ferrari would have shown interest in meeting him more intimately, when the influencer was still involved with Schneider. “He texted me, wanting to arrange to meet. Her friend wanting me to stay with her and me staying with Erika”, said the pawn. “I almost said, ‘Oh yeah, right, I was hooking up with her and you were texting me'”, shot.

Continues after Advertising

Melquiades, in turn, encouraged his colleague to state only what he could prove, since, from the outside, Marina’s team could “investigate” whether what he was saying was really true. Viana then stated that she had “prints” that proved these conversations and, as a result, she went back to talking about her surprise with Marina’s vote in the fields.

The influencer, however, did not stop there. “The fact that you have already texted me outside, that you went to train in my studio… You sent a message to me in confinement, understand? We didn’t have a friendship, but we had a connection. With this connection, I created expectations in my head, so I said: ‘Why did the girl vote for me, if I was getting soft on the outside?'”, asked Erasmus.

Marina team speaks out

Viana’s insinuations resonated a lot on social networks throughout today’s dawn (18), forcing the administrators of Marina’s pages to come out in defense of the peoa. In addition to denying the assertions, they also published screenshots of the conversations between Erasmo and Marina, to prove that the interest came from him and not from the journalist. “Only valuing Marina’s image, we came to clarify with evidence what really happened. As you can see, he was actually the one who was making the advances – who was not reciprocated”, Ferrari representatives stated.

In the images released, it is possible to see the Bahian trying to make some appointments with the peoa, but without success, as their schedules were always in conflict. In one of the messages, the influencer even invited the journalist on a trip. Ferrari, in turn, thanked him, but declined the invitation and claimed to have a beach tennis championship at the time. “I can’t let them down”, she explained. In a second published excerpt, Erasmus wrote: “I want to see if you’re going to give me cake again.” Marina, for her part, just laughed at the message. In other images, you can see the pawn reacting to the brunette’s photos in the stories. Just spy:

Valuing only Marina’s image, we came to clarify with evidence what really happened. As you can see, he was actually the one who was making the advances – who was not reciprocated. #TeamMarina pic.twitter.com/sr1qYYnfRk — Marina Ferrari 🏎 (@marinaferrariof) October 17, 2021

Valuing only Marina’s image, we came to clarify with evidence what really happened. As you can see, he was actually the one who was making the advances – who was not reciprocated. #TeamMarina pic.twitter.com/sr1qYYnfRk — Marina Ferrari 🏎 (@marinaferrariof) October 17, 2021

Continues after Advertising

After the prints were released, the journalist’s team still insisted on condemning the attitude of the pawn, which would be impacting the image of Alagoas. “Sometimes people have the habit of saying what they want, in the version they want and forget that there is real evidence. About what happened just now, we have the screenshots kept here showing the truth of the matter”, said the administrators. “We don’t like posting things that diverge from Marina’s positivity. But in cases like this they are necessary, as it was a lie about her”, they added.