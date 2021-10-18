Fernanda Torres celebrates a special date with a photo with her mother Fernanda Montenegro

This Saturday (16), Fernanda Montenegro turns 92 years old, and Fernanda Torres made a special tribute to her mother on Instagram. On the social network, the actress rescued an old photo with the matriarch and made a special caption.

“Happy birthday, my mom. May Brazil, so tragic, brutal and desperate, understand, with people like you, how much art and creation can foster love, progress and civilization. And fly”, subtitled.

In the sequence, the famous one told: “Excerpt from a letter published in my column at @folhadespaulo in 2019, still current”.

In the comments, celebrities and fans reacted. “Live!!!! How beautiful. Two huge women, how lucky ours”, said Maria Ribeiro. “And fly! Save Fernanda Montenegro”, celebrated Beth Goulart.

“All the best for this fantastic woman. Long live Fernanda Montenegro!”, wrote a follower. “Nanda, YOU ARE THE BIGGEST! All the love in the world to you”, exalted one more.

Successful as an actress, Fernanda Montenegro will join the Brazilian Academy of Letters. The star will assume chair 17, which was owned by Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco.

Arlette Pinheiro Monteiro Torres, the famous woman’s Christian name, emerged on TV in the 1950s. Before joining Globo, she worked in soap operas by Excelsior and Band, such as Sangue do Meu Sangue (1969) and Cara a Cara (1979). On the leading audience station, he debuted in Baila Comigo (1981). And soon after, he gave life to Chica Newman, a millionaire who rejected her homosexual son, in Brilhante (1981).

After several works on television and in the movies, the last participation of Fernanda Torres’ mother on TV was in the special Amor e Sorte (2020), recorded in the midst of the sanitary protocols adopted to combat Covid-19. As it had a good repercussion, the production yielded the spin-off Gilda, Lúcia and Bode.

It is noteworthy that, on the big screen, Fernandona was part of films such as A Falecida (1965), Eles Não Usam Black-Tie (1981), Casa de Areia (2005) and Piedade (2021), released recently.