Fiat Pulse promises competitive prices and fierce competition

Next Tuesday (19) the official launch of the Fiat Pulse takes place. On the same day, the automaker will open the pre-sales session for its new compact SUV. In addition to the Turbo 200 Flex engine, another expectation is related to prices.

More potent

Fiat Pulse promises to be the most powerful SUV in its segment. In fact, it will be the most powerful 1.0 turbo in its category in Brazil. The new engine promises to deliver 130 hp of power, with ethanol. The maximum torque will be 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm.

The car is Fiat’s first compact SUV and should enter the top sellers as soon as it hits the market. With an imposing look, it follows the same line as the brand’s new design used in Cronos, Strada and Argo. In the engine, the technology is the same used in the award-winning Turbo 270 Flex, which equips the Nova Fiat Toro.

Price and competition

Fiat has not yet released official Pulse prices, but there are already many speculations. It is estimated that the car will be sold in five versions:

1.3 Manual;

Drive 1.3 CVT;

Drive T200 CVT;

Audace T200 CVT; and

Impetus T200 CVT.

The value between them must vary between R$90 thousand and R$110 thousand. In other words, despite not being an entry car, it should be cheaper than some of its competitors.

In contention for the market are Volkswagen Nivus, Renault Duster, Jeep Renegade and Hyundai Crete. In addition to these, one can also cite the Nissan Kicks, Citroën C4 Cactus and Peugeot 2008. At Chevrolet, the competition should be up to Tracker.

Pulse Details

The automaker has already revealed that the new SUV will have Full LED headlights, including LED taillights. The steering wheel is very reminiscent of the Jeep Compass and has more sportiness.

The floating media center comes with a 10.1-inch screen. Fiat announced that the car will feature virtual assistant features such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

In addition, the technological resources offer navigation, maintenance and security options. Pulse will also feature remote start and digital air conditioning.

The set of transmissions remains secret by the automaker. However, everything indicates that it is the CVT Automatic Transmission, with three modes of operation: