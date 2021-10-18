“Finance and economics are two sides of the same coin”, says Paulo Gala, economist

Paulo Gala, an economist with a master’s and doctorate in economics, is the guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, program aimed at the world of finance, presented by the financial educator Fabrício Duarte.

University professor since 2002, Gala was coordinator of the professional master’s degree in finance and economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV EESP) from 2008 to 2010 and visiting researcher at Columbia Universities, in New York, and Cambridge, in England. In addition, he is the author of books on Brazilian economy, macroeconomics and economic development.

He joined the experiences of teaching to acting in the financial market, where he was strategist at Banco Fator between 2012 and 2014 and CEO and Economist at Fator Administração de Recursos FAR.

In the program, he it talks about the differences between economy and finance, expectations for the Brazilian economic scenario, how it currently invests and the importance of financial education for everyone.

