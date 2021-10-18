find out how your body sabotages you







Hormones that make you fat Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Hormones that make you fat are true silent villains within a weight loss plan. The individual believes he is doing everything right. He practices physical activities regularly, interspersing weight training with aerobic exercise. As much as possible, avoid consuming industrialized and excessively caloric foods. Gives preference to high glycemic index carbohydrates and high protein foods. However, she can’t evolve her physique and lose those extra fat.

He insists for a while longer and soon starts to question himself: what’s wrong with me? In these cases, the problem may be related to the production of hormones that make you fat. It is recommended to seek help from professionals specialized in training, diet and endocrinology.

According to Dr. Bruna Marisa, a physician specializing in weight loss and a member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), hormones are chemical substances that control numerous functions of the human body. Having the axis of hormonal production shaken can deregulate various processes in the body and cause serious damage to health as a whole, including favoring the accumulation of fat.

To facilitate understanding about the hormones that make you fat, the doctor has separated a list of the main substances responsible for weight control in the human body. Check out:

1 – Lack of testosterone

Contrary to what some might think, testosterone is not a male-only hormone. It is also produced by women and has important functions.

“Most women use contraceptives, which have female hormones. The use of these hormones totally interferes with testosterone. Medical follow-up is necessary to dose these substances and interpret them, to the point of helping in the ideal control to aid the weight loss process. “, clarifies Dr. Bruna Marisa.

2 – Little GH production

The famous growth hormone is usually produced during sleep. People who cannot rest well at night may have GH deficiencies and this can hinder the weight loss process.

“GH is a lipolytic hormone and we need it working properly so that we have a better functioning of the metabolism and the action of breaking down fat, which facilitates the weight loss process”, says the doctor.

3 – Thyroid problems

The thyroid is a gland responsible for the production of hormones T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which act in all body systems, including metabolism. And you know, slow metabolism means predisposition to gain body fat. “Hypothyroidism is when the thyroid produces hormones in a reduced amount. This certainly reduces the body’s metabolism and, when this happens, the person will have a difficult time losing weight,” says the expert.

4 – Excessive cortisol

A hormone produced during stressful situations, cortisol works as a defense mechanism for the body, to keep you alert in times of danger. However, the tensional load it generates in the body is not always used. Accumulating stressful times and keeping your cortisol high can be dangerous to your health. In addition to increasing glucose and promoting body fat gain.

“The secret is in knowing how to manage conflicts, knowing how to deal with problems instead of brooding over them. The difference lies in how you will face and react to natural events, so that this does not negatively interfere with your health – recommends Dr. Bruna Marisa.

The best way to know if any of these hormones sabotages your goals and harms your health, is to have periodic exams and good medical monitoring. If something abnormal is identified, treatments and hormone replacements can solve the problem.

Source: Health in Day